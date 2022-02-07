The Kitchn: These four-ingredient pizza pockets might just be better than the store-bought version

All it took was a single bite of these cheesy pizza pockets to feel a flood of nostalgia. If Hot Pockets were as much of a staple in your childhood as they were in mine, this four-ingredient recipe will be right up your alley.

These days, I skip the frozen store-bought box for a super-simple version with a few basic ingredients I almost always have on hand. It starts with a tube of flaky crescent roll dough, and bakes up with just enough sauce and lots of gooey, melted mozzarella. Here’s how to do it.

What dough do you use for pizza pockets?

We tested pizza pockets using a variety of doughs — including regular basic pizza dough, pizza dough in a tube, biscuit dough, and crescent roll dough — and ultimately found that a tube of crescent roll dough is the way to go. It is by far the easiest dough to work with and seal, and makes for pizza pockets with the most irresistible buttery, flaky bite.

How to cook pizza pockets

Homemade pizza pockets are incredibly easy to make with just four ingredients and about 10 minutes of prep work.

1. Prep the dough. Separate the dough into four rectangles (two triangles each), and use your fingers to seal the seams.

2. Fill. Spread pizza sauce over half of each rectangle, then layer with shredded mozzarella and sliced pepperoni.

3. Seal the pockets. Brush water around the edges of each rectangle, fold the dough over the filling, and seal the edges tightly with a fork.

4. Bake. Bake the pizza pockets until lightly browned and the edges are crisp.

What to use for the stuffing

It can be as simple as a little bit of pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. We like a few slices of pepperoni, too! But that’s far from the only option. Pizza pockets are a great opportunity to use up leftover meat, bits and bobs of veggies, and herbs hanging out in the fridge. Just be sure not to overstuff the pockets — it can cause them to split open or leak during baking.

Leftover cooked sausage or sliced meatballs

Sliced olives

Sliced bell peppers

Sliced onions

Cooked sliced mushrooms

Fresh basil leaves

Pizza Pockets

Serves 4, Makes 4 pizza pockets

1 (8 ounce) tube refrigerated crescent rolls, such as Pillsbury

1/4 cup pizza sauce, plus more for serving, if desired

1 cup shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese (about 4 ounces)

8 pepperoni slices (about 1/2 ounce), optional

1. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 400 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Unroll 1 tube crescent roll dough on a work surface and separate into 4 rectangles (2 triangles each). Use your fingers to press on the seams in each rectangle to seal. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet.

3. Spread 1 tablespoon pizza sauce over half of each rectangle, leaving at least a 1/2-inch border around the edge. Top the sauce on each rectangle with 2 tablespoons cheese, followed by 2 slices pepperoni (if using), then another 2 tablespoons cheese.

3. Brush a thin layer of water around the border of each rectangle. Fold the dough over the filling and tightly seal the edges with a fork. Pierce the top of the pocket several times with a fork.

4. Bake until the tops are lightly browned and the edges are crisp, 13 to 15 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before serving.

5. Serve with additional pizza sauce for dipping, if desired.

Recipe notes: Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to four days. Reheat in a 325 F oven until warmed through, about 5 minutes.

(Kelli Foster is a senior contributing food editor for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)

