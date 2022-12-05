The Kitchn: These crispy fried oysters will transport you to New Orleans

There are so many incredible local foods to love when visiting New Orleans, and fried oysters are definitely at the top of the list. But if you can’t visit the iconic Casamento’s for their fried oysters, or the High Hat Cafe for the best fried oyster po’boy you will ever taste, it is still possible to enjoy these decadent treats right at home. All you will need is a dozen oysters plus a few simple ingredients for breading and frying the oysters.

The best sauces for fried oysters

Hot sauce (Crystal hot sauce is my personal favorite!)

Tartar sauce

Remoulade sauce

Cocktail sauce

How to serve fried oysters

Fried oysters taste great on their own as an appetizer served with a variety of dipping sauces as well as lemon wedges and hot sauce. They can also offer interest to a larger seafood platter by providing a warm and crunchy option.

Or you can layer them in a soft roll with lettuce, pickles, and a spicy remoulade sauce to create a classic oyster po’boy sandwich.

Before you fry, some tips

Make sure the oysters are dry before frying. To make sure any bits of shell or other small particles are removed, oysters can be rinsed. However, it is most important to make sure all excess water is patted dry before frying because when water comes in contact with hot oil it can sputter and cause burns.

Ask the fishmonger to shuck for you. If shucking oysters seems a bit daunting, you can always ask the fishmonger at the grocery store to do it for you.

Buy larger oysters. I like to buy larger blue point oysters for frying because they have more surface area for all that delicious cornmeal coating.

Fried Oysters

Serves 2 to 4, Makes 12

12 blue point or other large oysters

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons seasoned salt, divided

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

2 large eggs

1/2 cup medium-grind yellow cornmeal

2 cups vegetable or grapeseed oil

Cocktail sauce, remoulade, lemon wedges, or tartar sauce, for serving

1. Shuck 12 oysters and discard the shells. Drain the oysters and pat dry with paper towels.

2. Place 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon of the seasoned salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the black pepper in a small bowl and whisk to combine. Place 2 large eggs in a second small bowl and whisk with a fork until combined. Place 1/2 cup yellow cornmeal, the remaining 1 teaspoon seasoned salt, and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a third small bowl and stir to combine.

3. Bread the oysters one at a time: Place in the flour mixture and toss to coat. Place in the egg and toss until coated, then let the excess egg drip back into the bowl. Place in the cornmeal mixture and turn to coat, pressing lightly to adhere. Place on a plate in a single layer.

4. Heat 2 cups vegetable oil in a large regular or high-sided skillet over medium-high heat until 350 F. Meanwhile, line a second plate with paper towels.

5. Fry in two batches: Add the oysters to the hot oil and fry until golden brown and just cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Use a slotted spoon or spider to transfer the fried oysters to the paper towels. Serve immediately with cocktail sauce, remoulade or tartar sauce.

Recipe notes

Seasoned salt substitute: Make your own seasoned salt by combining 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1/4 teaspoon onion powder.

Storage: Fried oysters are best eaten freshly fried, but leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to two days.

(Kristina Vanni is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)