As a Texas girl, I’ve got a special affinity for ribs — but they can be so pricey! My recipe for country-style ribs makes cooking ribs at home easier and cheaper than ever. Besides calling for a cost-effective cut of meat, the best part about this recipe is how hands-off it is. You season your ribs, throw them in the oven, rub them with barbecue sauce, and finish them in the oven. That’s it! You can get some work done, watch TV, or tidy up around the house while dinner basically takes care of itself.

What are country-style ribs?

Country-style ribs, which are a bit of a misnomer, are not made from rib meat. They’re typically made from two cuts of pork: the blade end near the shoulder and the actual shoulder itself. The shoulder is sliced into meaty strips, which end up resembling ribs quite a bit. Once cooked, both cuts have a texture and taste very similar to that of ribs.

What’s the difference between ribs and country ribs?

The difference between ribs and country-style ribs is simply the cut of meat. Ribs come from pork ribs. Country-style ribs, on the other hand, come from either the end blade near the shoulder or the shoulder itself.

How long does it take to oven-roast country ribs?

Country ribs take anywhere between 2 hours 45 minutes and 3 hours 30 minutes to cook. This is because pork shoulder — just like pork ribs — has a lot of fat and connective tissue that takes time to break down. Cooking them low and slow yields the most tender ribs possible — otherwise you’d end up with tough, rubbery meat, and nobody wants that.

Country Ribs

Serves 4

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard powder

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 pounds country-style pork ribs

3/4 cup tomato-based barbecue sauce, divided

1. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 300 F. Place 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard powder, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika in a small bowl and stir to combine.

2. Pat 2 pounds country-style pork ribs dry with a paper towel and place in a roasting pan or a rimmed baking sheet lined with foil. Coat the ribs all over with the spice mixture and arrange in a single layer.

3. Cover the roasting pan or baking sheet tightly with aluminum foil. Bake until the meat starts to become tender, 2 to 2 1/2 hours. Uncover and transfer the ribs to a large plate. Pour off any accumulated liquid in the roasting pan or baking sheet and pat dry with paper towels.

4. Return the ribs to the roasting pan or baking sheet in a single layer. Brush all over with 1/2 cup of the barbecue sauce. Reduce the oven temperature to 250 F. Return the ribs to the oven and bake uncovered until fork tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

5. Turn on the broiler to HIGH and broil until the barbecue sauce begins to caramelize, 2 to 3 minutes. Brush the ribs with the remaining 1/4 cup barbecue sauce and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Recipe notes: Leftover ribs can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to three days.

