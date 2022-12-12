The Kitchn: The secret to better oatmeal is your rice cooker

It’s not that cooking oatmeal the regular way is hard — but rice cooker oatmeal is so much easier. And who wants to spend the time standing over a stove stirring a pot anyways?

Plus, most rice cookers also have the benefit of easy-to-clean nonstick pots. That’s right — no more scraping scorched oats off the bottom of a saucepan. And if your rice cooker has a timer, feel free to set up your steel-cut oats the night before and wake up to a piping-hot bowl of creamy oats.

The best toppings for rice cooker oatmeal

There are endless ways to top off a bowl of warm, nutty, oatmeal — whether you prefer savory or sweet flavors (or a mix of both).

Savory

Poached egg

Crumpled bacon

Breakfast sausage

Smoked fish

Avocado

Sautéed greens

Furikake

Sweet

Maple syrup

Honey

Brown sugar

Fruit compote or jam

Cream

Nut butter

Nuts or seeds

Fresh or dried fruit

How long can you keep oatmeal in the rice cooker?

As long as the keep-warm setting is on, it is safe to leave your oatmeal in the rice cooker for up to 10 hours. However, the longer it sits, the more the texture will be compromised.

Rice Cooker Oatmeal

Serves 4 to 6, Makes about 5 cups

2 cups steel-cut or rolled oats (not instant or quick-cooking)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

4 to 7 cups water

1. Place 2 cups steel-cut or rolled oats and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in a rice cooker.

2. If using a rice cooker with a porridge setting, add 7 cups water for steel-cut or 5 cups for rolled oats. If using a rice cooker with a standard setting, add 6 cups water for steel-cut or 4 cups for rolled oats.

3. Stir to combine and set to cook. (The quick-cook setting would work for rolled oats too.) When the cook time is up, gently stir the oatmeal, it’ll thicken up as you stir. If you’d like a thinner oatmeal, thin out with water or milk to the desired consistency.

Recipe notes

Small batch: This recipe can be halved and made in a smaller rice cooker.

Storage: The oatmeal can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to one week or frozen for up to six months. Reheat with a splash of water or milk on the stovetop or in the microwave.

(Perry Santanachote is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)