When life gives you too many fresh strawberries, make a margarita first, then make this zesty, sweet strawberry vinaigrette. Juicy strawberries get macerated with a little sprinkle of sugar and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to become the foundation of a delicious strawberry vinaigrette that makes your salads so much better! And you only need a few pantry ingredients to make a flavorful strawberry vinaigrette.

The difference between vinaigrette and dressing

A vinaigrette is a three-to-one ratio that follows a simple formula of three parts oil to one part vinegar. But a dressing doesn’t need to have oil or vinegar. A dressing tends to be creamier, as it often uses dairy products like mayonnaise and sour cream, without oil or vinegar.

Best strawberries to use for strawberry vinaigrette

I highly recommend using fresh strawberries for the vinaigrette to emphasize their naturally sweet, fruity flavor. Because you hand-chop the berries, there are nice bites of juicy strawberries throughout.

What goes well with strawberry vinaigrette?

Any sharp, peppery green like arugula would be fantastic to serve with the fruity strawberry vinaigrette. Add dollops of goat cheese as another topping to take your salad to the next level. You can even drizzle this over roasted chicken breast to add more flavor.

Strawberry Vinaigrette

Makes 1 cup

1 to 2 medium lemons

8 ounces fresh strawberries (5 to 7)

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1. Juice 1 to 2 medium lemons until you have 3 tablespoons and add to a medium bowl. Trim and very finely chop 8 ounces fresh strawberries (about 1/2 cup), and add to the bowl. Add 3 tablespoons granulated sugar and lightly mash the strawberries and stir with a spoon until the sugar dissolves.

2. Add 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Whisk until combined.

3. While whisking continuously, slowly drizzle in 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil and continue whisking until combined.

Recipe notes

Typically, you would see honey or maple syrup as a sweetener in this classic vinaigrette, but adding the juice from macerated strawberries naturally lends it a fruity sweetness.

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to one week. Whisk again before using.

