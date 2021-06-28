The Kitchn: The one ingredient that makes at-home steak so much better

1. Combine 1 tablespoon finely ground coffee beans, 1 1/2 teaspoons packed dark brown sugar, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander and 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder in a small bowl.

2. Rub the steaks all over with the coffee-spice rub, making sure to season the edges and the sides. Place on a plate and set aside at room temperature for at least 15 minutes or refrigerate uncovered for several hours or up to overnight.

Cooking option 1: Grilling.

1. Heat an outdoor grill to medium-high, direct heat. Scrape the grill grates clean if needed. Brush each steak with1 teaspoon canola oil.

2. Place the steaks on the grill, cover, and grill until grill marks form on the bottom, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the steaks, cover, and grill until grill marks form on the second side, 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Flip the steaks again and continue to grill until desired doneness, about 2 minutes for 130 F to 135 F for medium-rare. If the steaks are browning too quickly, turn a gas grill down to medium or move the steaks to a cooler part of a charcoal grill.

Cooking option 2: Stovetop.