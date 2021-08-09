The Kitchn: The extra-easy spinach lasagna can’t be beat

Say hello to the ultimate vegetarian lasagna. Three hearty layers of pasta, marinara, ricotta, mozzarella and garlicky spinach ensure both vegetarians and omnivores will be satisfied. And we’re not talking about a wimpy handful of spinach: Nope, an entire pound of baby spinach is tucked among the layers, giving you a little something green in every cozy, decadent bite. Here, I’ll show you how easy it is to make.

The smartest, fastest spinach lasagna

Lasagna is often a labor love, but thanks to a few lasagna-making tricks I’ve picked up over the years, this one is simple and streamlined.

1. Soak your lasagna noodles. I picked up this smart tip from Ina Garten and have used it ever since. Instead of par-boiling your noodles or using no-boil noodles (which don’t cook up to have the same al dente texture as regular noodles), soak them in hot tap water while you prepare the fillings. This softens them so they cook efficiently between the layers of sauce, cheese, and spinach. I like to soak the noodles in the lasagna pan. Just drain the water when you’re ready to layer, and you have one fewer dish to clean.