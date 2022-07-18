The Kitchn: The easiest baked crab cakes are perfect for the season

While I am a big fan of traditional pan-fried crab cakes, it’s hard to beat the ease that comes with baking them. Skip standing over a hot stove and instead, bake the whole batch at once on a sheet pan. The results are equally tender, sweet, and crowd-pleasing.

How do you bake crab cakes?

Baked crab cakes couldn’t be simpler to make. You’ll simply combine lump crab meat with seasonings and just enough filler in the form of egg and panko breadcrumbs for it to hold together. You’ll shape the mixture into patties and chill them for 10 minutes, which ensures they’ll firm up a bit so they won’t fall apart in the oven. The patties are then transferred to the oven and baked until lightly browned and just cooked through.

At what temperature should you bake crab cakes?

The best temperature for crab cakes to bake at is 425 F. This high temperature means they’ll cook quickly — in under 20 minutes — and will also brown nicely.

How to store baked crab cakes

While these baked crab cakes are best enjoyed fresh, they can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to two days. Enjoy leftovers cold, at room temperature, or reheated in a low-temperature oven.

Baked Crab Cakes

Serves 4, Makes 8 (3-inch) crab cakes

1 small lemon

6 sprigs fresh parsley

1 large egg

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 pound jumbo lump crab meat

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons olive oil

1. Arrange a rack in the bottom third of the oven and heat the oven to 425 F.

2. Finely grate the zest of 1 small lemon into a large bowl (about 2 teaspoons). Halve the zested lemon and set aside. Finely chop the leaves of 6 sprigs fresh parsley to get about 3 tablespoons and add it to the bowl of lemon zest.

3. Add 1 large egg and whisk with a fork until broken up. Add 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon hot sauce, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Whisk with a fork to combine.

4. Drain 1 pound jumbo lump crab meat and pick the meat over for shells. Add the crab and 1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs to the bowl. Gently toss to combine, being careful not to break up the crab too much. Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, line two plates with parchment paper. Drizzle 2 tablespoons olive oil onto a rimmed baking sheet and use your hands to coat the pan evenly with the oil.

6. Shape the crab mixture firmly into 8 (1/3-cup) patties that are about 3-inches in diameter. Place on the parchment-lined plates and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes or up to 1 hour.

7. Transfer the crab cakes to the prepared baking sheet, spacing them evenly apart. Bake until the crab cakes lift easily off the baking sheet with a thin metal spatula and are lightly browned on the bottoms, about 10 minutes. Carefully flip and continue to bake until the second side lifts easily off the pan and is lightly browned, 5 to 8 minutes more. Transfer to individual plates. Squeeze the juice from the reserved halves of the zested lemon over the crab cakes just before serving.

Recipe notes

The crab cakes can be formed and refrigerated up to one day ahead before cooking.

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days and either enjoyed cold, at room temperature, or re-heated in a low-temperature oven.

(Sheela Prakash is a senior contributing food editor for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)