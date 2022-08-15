The Kitchn: The best way to cook hot dogs for a crowd

Given the opportunity, my 6-year-old would eat hot dogs every single day. And I can’t blame him. These snappy, savory sausages packed into squishy buns are satisfying and delicious. While he and his neighborhood crew would settle for a boiled dog, I miss the sizzle of a skillet-seared, air-fried or grilled hot dog. Now, when I’m feeding a crowd of hungry kids (and kids at heart!), I skip the simmer and click on the oven instead. Oven-baked hot dogs are the fastest and most efficient way to prep perfectly cooked hot dogs for a crowd.

Cooking hot dogs in the oven couldn’t be easier.

Oven temperature: 400 F

Time: 10 to 12 minutes

Pan prep: Line with aluminum foil for better browning and easy cleanup.

Hot dog prep: Cut a shallow slit lengthwise down each hot dog. The dogs will open slightly when roasted, creating a cradle for ketchup, mustard, and all of your favorite toppings.

How many hot dogs can you cook in the oven?

It’s simple: How many hot dogs you cook in the oven at once depends on how many people you need to feed! You can cook a single hot dog or an entire package. The hot dogs won’t expand or spread like cookies do, but they do need space for the hot air to circulate in order for the skins to crisp. Arrange the hot dogs in a single layer, leaving 1/2- to 1-inch of space between each sausage.

Hot Dogs in the Oven

Makes 1 to 8

1 to 8 hot dogs

1 to 8 hot dog buns

Topping options: ketchup, mustard, relish, chopped white onion

1. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 400 F.

2. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Use a paring knife to cut a shallow (about 1/8-inch deep) slit lengthwise down 1 to 8 hot dogs. Arrange the hot dogs cut-side up in a single layer on the baking sheet, spacing them at least 1-inch apart.

3. Roast until the skin is brown and crisp, and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of a hot dog registers at least 165 F, 10 to 12 minutes.

4. Transfer the hot dogs to a plate. Place 1 to 8 hot dog buns on the baking sheet in a single layer. Bake until warmed through, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve the hot dogs in the buns.

Recipe note: Refrigerate leftover hot dogs in an airtight container for up to three days.

(Patty Catalano is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)