The Kitchn: Steak Diane is the classic steak dinner you’ll fall in love with

There are endless versions and recipes for classic steak Diane — the dish of seared steak served with a rich, creamy, and flambéed pan sauce. Each calls for different cuts of steak and some include button mushrooms. There are debates of scallions versus shallots, chives versus parsley, veal demi-glace versus beef stock, tomato paste or no tomato paste — the mind-boggling choices are endless!

This recipe is my personal interpretation of steak Diane. I believe that as long as it includes a cut of steak and that the sauce consists of Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, beef stock, a dash of heavy cream and flambeed cognac, it falls under the steak Diane umbrella.

Steak Diane is a dish that has been around for decades; some say a century. The origin of this dish has been claimed by many: Australia, Belgium, England and the United States. However, according to an article from the New York Times archives published in 1979, the strongest claim has been staked by New York City’s Drake Hotel, where it used to be served table-side by the maitre’d for the theatrical effect of flambeing cognac. The steaks were flattened beforehand to create tenderness and a faster cook time in the dining room.