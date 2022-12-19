The Kitchn: Sous vide chicken breast guarantees juicy chicken every time

Sous vide cooking and immersion circulators used to be relegated to restaurants, where the kitchens had the proper equipment. But the rise in home kitchen-specific sous vide machines means that this technique is now possible to do at home.

How does it work? A protein such as meat or fish is placed in a vacuum-sealed bag, then submerged in water that’s heated to a steady temperature by an attached sous vide device. Want a steak that’s pink all the way through with no gray band at the edges? Sous vide it! Tired of overcooked, dry chicken breast? Or worry that your chicken is undercooked? Sous vide it!

Sous vide cooks up bone-in chicken breast perfectly juicy and moist every time. Plus it takes the guesswork out of knowing when it’s done.

Sous Vide Chicken Breast

Serves 2 to 4

For the chicken:

2 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, ghee, or olive oil, if searing

Optional flavorings:

Freshly ground black pepper

2 sprigs fresh thyme or 1 sprig fresh rosemary

2 cloves garlic

1. Heat a water bath with an immersion circulator or sous vide wand to 145 F (or 150 F if you like firmer chicken or plan to eat it cold).

2. Meanwhile, pat 2 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts dry with paper towels. Season all over with 1 teaspoon kosher salt and a few grinds of freshly ground black pepper, if using. Place in a sous vide bag or gallon-sized zip-top bag. Peel and smash 2 garlic cloves, if using. Add the garlic and optional herbs to the bag, if using.

3. If using a sous vide bag, seal according to manufacturer’s instructions. Place the sous vide bag in the water bath.

4. If using a zip-top bag, press as much air out as possible, then zip the top until you have only about 1 inch left. Hold the bag by the zipper and slowly lower it into the water so the water pushes out more air until it is almost completely submerged, stopping right before you get to the zipper. Zip the last inch before releasing the bag into the water bath.

5. Make sure the chicken is completely submerged in the water bath. Cook for 1 1/2 to 4 hours. If cooking for 4 hours, cover the vessel as best as you can with a baking sheet or check on the water level halfway through cooking and add more if needed to ensure the bag is submerged.

6. Remove the bag from the water bath. The chicken is ready to eat, or you can sear the chicken for crispy skin.

7. To sear the chicken: Heat 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, ghee, or olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat until just starting to smoke. Meanwhile, remove the chicken from the bag and pat very dry with paper towels; discard the herbs and garlic.

8. Tilt the pan to coat the bottom with oil or butter. Add the chicken skin-side down. Place a second frying pan or large, heavy pot on top of the chicken to weigh it down and to get as much skin in contact with the pan as possible. Sear until well browned, 2 to 3 minutes.

9. Transfer skin-side up to a clean cutting board. Remove the meat from the bones and slice.

Recipe notes

Boneless, skinless chicken: You can sous vide boneless, skinless chicken with this same method. If searing, sear both sides until browned.

Temperature: Because the chicken is cooked in a bag and you don’t have to actively monitor it, it’s all about selecting the right temperature for the sous vide machine. I like cooking chicken breast in a water temperature of 145 F, which yields moist meat that is very tender. For a firmer texture, or if you plan to eat the chicken cold, you can bump it up to 150 F instead.

Cook time: Bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts cooked at 145 F will need to cook for an hour and a half to four hours to be cooked through (the whole time range is safe). If you’re willing to add a few minutes to the cook time, sear the chicken in a skillet after you sous vide for browned, crispy skin.

Make ahead: The chicken can be cooked and cooled in the bag, then refrigerated for up to three days. To reheat, place back in a bag in a water bath set to 145 F or 150 F until warmed through, 15 to 30 minutes. Pat dry and sear if desired.

Storage: Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to four days.

(Christine Gallary is food editor-at-large for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)