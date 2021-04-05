The Kitchn: Smoky quinoa taco bowls are the ultimate high-protein, veggie-packed lunch

With the rare exception of pizza (I prefer plain cheese), I’m all about the toppings. Give me all the candy at the frozen yogurt shop, load up my bagel with every veggie in the store, and top my pancakes with every berry in sight, please.

Of course, my favorite way to eat all the toppings is in a big chopped salad or a hearty grain bowl (this will come as no surprise if you’ve been following along with my series, Tonight We Veg). Lately I’ve been all about taco bowls, which boast crunch and creaminess with every bite and can be filled to the brim with as many mix-ins as possible.

To create a vegetarian version, I swapped the ground beef for nutty, protein-packed quinoa, which is cooked with aromatics and chipotle in adobo sauce to give it a rich and smoky flavor. When it’s done cooking, you’ll stir in black beans and a few handfuls of spinach, which will begin to wilt in the residual heat.