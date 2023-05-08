When you picture a scone, you probably think of a sweet wedge studded with chocolate chips or fruit. But have you ever had a savory scone? Speckled with sliced scallions, this tender cream cheese scone has a sharp, somewhat peppery allium bite that’s perfect at tea time. You can even split one, stuff it with eggs, and call it breakfast.

Because it’s a drop scone, there’s no complicated layer building involved; all you need to do is drop them on a tray like you would with cookie dough. It’s so low-key that you can whip up a batch of fresh scones whenever you want.

Scallions are swappable

These tangy, cream cheese-based scones call for scallions as a nod to the classic bright-eyed bagel combo. That said, every season comes with a new and exciting long-stemmed green allium and an opportunity to switch things up.

For instance, I swapped the scallions with spring onions from the farmers market and it worked incredibly well. If you prefer, you can swap in chives or ramps.

Tasty tips

Use a stand mixer to make the scone dough. Having to work cold butter and cream cheese into pea-sized amounts in the dough, while maintaining their cold temperature, is no easy feat. I found that the easiest way to quickly cut cold ingredients into dough — a key step needed to create tenderness and a crumbly texture — is to get out your stand mixer and outfit it with the paddle attachment. (If you don’t have a stand mixer, you can totally pull it off using just your hands and a large bowl.)

Chill your dough. Doing this right after dropping your scones will create a perky drop shape, while encouraging gluten relaxation — resulting in a far more tender scone.

Scallion Cream Cheese Scones

Serves 6

6 medium scallions

2 cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

7 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, divided

4 ounces cold cream cheese

1 cup cold whole milk

1. Trim off the white parts of 6 medium scallions; cut the green parts crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces.

2. Place 2 cups all-purpose flour, 4 teaspoons granulated sugar, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on low speed until combined.

3. Cut 5 tablespoons of the cold unsalted butter and 4 ounces cold cream cheese into 1/2-inch cubes. Scatter the butter and cream cheese over the flour mixture. Mix on medium speed until the butter and cream cheese pieces become irregular pea-sized crumbs and a few pieces have flattened and incorporated into the dry mixture, about 2 minutes.

4. Scatter the scallions over the flour mixture and mix on low speed until evenly distributed. Pour in 1 cup cold whole milk and mix on medium-low speed just until the mixture is evenly moistened.

5. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop out the dough in 6 portions (generous 1/3 cup each) onto the baking sheet, spacing them evenly apart. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes or up to overnight. Meanwhile, arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 375 F.

6. Place remaining 2 tablespoons unsalted butter in a small microwave-safe bowl and microwave until melted, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Generously brush the top of each scone with the butter.

7. Bake until the tops and edges of the scones are golden-brown, 20 to 23 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Recipe notes

Making by hand: These scones can be made without a stand mixer. Stir the dry ingredients. Add the butter and cream cheese pieces and mix with your hands or a pastry cutter. Stir in the scallions, then the milk.

Storage: Scones are best enjoyed the day they are baked. Store leftovers at room temperature in an airtight container for up to three days. Alternatively, place the scones in a plastic zip top bag and freeze for up to two months. Reheat thawed scones in a 300 F oven until warm through, 5 to 10 minutes.

(Justine Lee is the recipe production coordinator for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)