Whether you’re trying to eat more cabbage or just need to use up that remaining half head of savoy cabbage sitting in the back of your fridge, one of my favorite ways to dish it up is in a simple saute. Here, mild-mannered Savoy cabbage leaves are sauteed in butter for an easy side dish that goes well with just about anything you’re cooking, from roasted sausage to pork chops to salmon. It’s low-effort, totally satisfying, and hits the table in under 20 minutes from start to finish.

Tips for cutting savoy cabbage

Savoy cabbage has the most beautiful deep-green hue and very crinkly leaves, with a shape that’s similar to green and red cabbage. Because of this, you can prepare Savoy cabbage the same way: Remove any tough or browned outer leaves, cut out the core, and chop the leaves into whatever size and shape you like.

Can you cook savoy cabbage like regular cabbage?

While the leaves aren’t quite as crisp as regular green cabbage, savoy cabbage can be cooked the same way. The biggest difference is that savoy cabbage will cook a little faster — in about 12 minutes — because the leaves aren’t as thick and sturdy.

Other delicious ways to enjoy savoy cabbage

In addition to serving it as a simple side dish, Savoy cabbage can be used in a wide array of recipes, such as stir-fries, soups, slaws, and cabbage rolls, just to name a few.

Savoy Cabbage

Serves 4

1 1/2 pounds savoy cabbage (about 1 small or 1/2 large head)

2 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1. Remove and discard any very tough or browned outer leaves from 1 1/2 pounds savoy cabbage. Quarter the cabbage through the core, then cut the core from each piece and discard. Chop into rough 1-inch pieces (about 10 cups) and separate any leaves that are stuck together. Mince 2 garlic cloves.

2. Melt 3 tablespoons unsalted butter in a 12-inch or larger high-sided skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until softened and fragrant (do not let the garlic brown), about 30 seconds.

3. Add the cabbage, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Stir well to coat the cabbage. Continue to cook, stirring regularly, until the cabbage is tender, wilted, and lightly browned around the edges, 10 to 15 minutes. Taste and season with more kosher salt as needed.

Recipe note: Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to five days.

