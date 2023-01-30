The Kitchn: Oreo truffles are perfect for the big and little loves in your life

Whenever a holiday rolls around, I choose one special recipe to make with my two kids. For some holidays, we have a designated treat that never changes (like sugar cookies for Christmas). For other holidays we switch it up depending on my kids’ ages and tastes. This year for Valentine’s Day we’re making Oreo truffles for their teachers and our neighbors, which are really just Kitchn’s Classic Oreo Truffles with their cutest pink-colored coat on. If you make just one thing with your kids this year, it should be these truffles.

An easy Valentine’s truffle to make with kids

I love making classic chocolate truffles from scratch, but past attempts to make them with my two young kids have failed (and, I’m not kidding, left me cleaning chocolate off the ceiling). Oreo truffles, on the other hand, have a super-easy two-ingredient center and are a much more relaxed treat to make with kids.

Younger kids can help crush the Oreos into the food processor, and then pulse everything together (my monster truck-loving 5-year-old loves operating this kitchen power tool!). Older kids can scoop and form the mixture into balls, which is actually quite meditative and isn’t nearly as difficult as working with ganache. And if you can get comfortable with less-than-perfect results, everyone can take turns dipping the balls in melted chocolate and covering them in sprinkles.

Making these truffles by myself would undoubtedly be easier, but rolling and dipping these with the help of my two young kids gives us time to chat and share what we love about the people we’re giving these treats to. I get their focused attention, and they have fun getting a little messy between dipping and rolling. Plus, we can make a big batch for less than a few bars of high-quality chocolate would cost!

Valentine’s Day Oreo Truffles

Makes 32 truffles

8 ounces cream cheese

1 (14.3-ounce) package Oreo cookies (36)

12 ounces white chocolate chips or white candy melts

1 tablespoon vegetable shortening

2 drops pink food coloring

1/4 cup sprinkles

1. Cut 8 ounces cream cheese cream cheese into cubes and let sit at room temperature until softened, at least 30 minutes. Meanwhile, line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Place 1 package Oreo cookies (36 cookies) in a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Pulse into fine crumbs, about 10 (2-second) pulses. Add the cream cheese and pulse until combined and the mixture forms a ball. Scoop the mixture into tablespoon portions and roll each one into a ball. Place on the baking sheet. Refrigerate until set, at least 1 hour.

3. Place 12 ounces white chocolate chips or candy melts in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH in 30-second bursts, stirring between each burst, until melted, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes total. Add 1 tablespoon shortening and 2 drops pink food coloring, and stir to combine.

4. Working with one at a time, drop each truffle ball into the pink mixture and thoroughly coat. Remove with a for, let the excess drip off, and return to the baking sheet. Sprinkle each truffle with sprinkles as soon as it’s coated — you’ll need about 1/4 cup total.

5. Once all the Oreo balls are coated, refrigerate until the chocolate is firm, at least 10 minutes.

Recipe note: Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to five days.

