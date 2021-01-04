The Kitchn: Olive oil-braised chickpeas are easy and taste so luxurious

Olive oil and chickpeas are the stars of this meal — both of which you probably already have on hand. Personally, I’m never without a can of chickpeas in my pantry. There are endless ways to turn them into a meal, from tossing them into salads to smashing them onto toast. But my absolute favorite is perhaps the most overlooked — and that’s braising! It’s easy, it’s hands-off and it’s totally transformative.

Olive oil is one of the key ingredients in the Mediterranean diet and one of the most well-known. It’s rich in heart-healthy fats and antioxidants, and it’s also incredibly versatile. Although it’s most commonly used for sauteing or roasting, olive oil is also great for baking and, of course, braising. Here, braising the beans in the olive oil not only prevents them from drying out in the oven, but it also enriches them with flavor and all that good fat. For everyday use, my favorite brand is California Olive Ranch.