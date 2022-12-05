The Kitchn: Nothing says celebration like cocktails and cupcakes

These French 75 cupcakes, based on the classic Champagne cocktail, are light and sweet with a distinctly boozy punch. Frosted with a Champagne buttercream and soaked in a lemon, gin, and sparkling wine syrup, these cupcakes are sweeter than a typical cocktail, but boast more booze than a typical boozy cupcake.

Sensationally celebratory, these cupcakes are perfect for all your party needs, but simple enough for a night in with friends. Learn the basics of turning almost any cocktail into a cupcake with these French 75 cocktail cupcakes.

The secret to cocktail cupcakes

You could take nearly any cupcake and turn it into a cocktail cupcake by making a flavored simple syrup to soak the cake. In this recipe, the cocktail’s base — Champagne — is cooked with sugar to make a Champagne syrup. Fresh lemon and a floral gin are added after the syrup has cooled so that their flavors, and the gin’s alcohol, aren’t cooked out.

French 75 Cupcakes

Makes 12

For the cupcakes:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/4 cup whole milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

For the French 75 syrup:

1 cup dry sparkling wine, Brut Champagne, or prosecco

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup floral gin, such as Hendricks

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

For the Champagne buttercream:

2 sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter, at room temperature

4 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup dry sparkling wine, Brut Champagne, or prosecco

12 lemon twists, for garnish (optional)

Make the cupcakes:

1. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 325 F. Line a standard (12-well) cupcake pan with paper liners.

2. Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt together in a medium bowl; set aside.

3. Place the butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. (Alternatively, use an electric hand mixer and a large bowl.) Beat on medium speed until lightened in color. Beat in the eggs one at a time.

4. Add 1/3 of the flour mixture and beat until combined. Add the lemon juice and beat again, followed by another 1/3 of the flour mixture. Add the milk and vanilla and beat again. Finish by beating in the last 1/3 of dry mixture. Fold in the lemon zest. Divide the batter between the prepared muffin cups, about 1/3 cup per well.

5. Bake until the cupcakes spring back when touched, 18 to 20 minutes. While the cupcakes bake, make and cool the French 75 syrup.

Make the syrup:

1. Combine the sparkling wine and sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and add the gin and lemon juice. Set aside to cool.

2. Let the cupcakes cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from the pan to the wire rack to cool completely before frosting.

Make the frosting:

1. Place the butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. (Alternatively, use an electric hand mixer and a large bowl.) Beat on medium speed until fluffy. Add the powdered sugar 1 cup at a time until fully incorporated. Add the Champagne at the very end and whip until smooth.

2. Brush each cupcake with about 1 tablespoon of the syrup. Frost with the Champagne buttercream and garnish with a lemon twist, if desired.

Recipe notes: Leftover cupcakes can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days. Let come to room temperature before serving.

(Meghan Splawn was the food editor for Kitchn’s Skills content for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)