Costco shoppers are devoted to the warehouse’s bakery department — their cheesecake is a staple on holiday tables and their rosemary Parmesan bread has made me a member for life. Last month, a new sweet treat appeared: a 4 1/2-pound peanut butter chocolate pie.

A quick glance at any of the Costco fan pages makes it clear that members were anxiously awaiting the arrival of the pie to their local warehouses (or for pies to be in stock for longer than a second). Kitchn’s grocery editor, Mara Weinraub, was the first among us to get her hands on the decadent dessert, even suffering a sore arm from clutching the pie while she stood in a long checkout line.

If you aren’t a Costco member or still can’t find this massive pie in stock, we’ve got the next best thing — a homemade version that might just be even better than the original.

The copycat pie starts with a lightly sweetened graham cracker crumb crust that’s simple to make and requires no baking. The peanut butter layer plays a dual role in this pie: as a no-bake peanut butter filling made with cream cheese, creamy peanut butter, and heavy cream (which lightens the mixture slightly so that the filling is more mousse-like), and as a garnish in the form of peanut butter swirls. The final layer is made with chocolate and mini marshmallows, an unexpected ingredient that provides just enough gelatin to help it set while allowing the chocolate flavors to come through.

Copycat Costco Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

Makes one 9-inch pie; serves 8 to 10

For the crust:

6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter

12 full sheets graham crackers (6 1/2 ounces)

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

For the chocolate filling:

1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows (2 1/2 ounces)

1 cup cold heavy cream, divided

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips (6 ounces)

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

For the peanut butter filling:

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

4 ounces cream cheese

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup cold heavy cream

Make the crust:

1. Place 6 tablespoons unsalted butter in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH until just melted, about 40 seconds.

2. Break 12 full sheets of graham crackers and place in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Process until finely ground, about 30 seconds (about 1 1/2 cups).

3. Add the butter, 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Pulse until the mixture looks like wet sand and holds together when pinched between your fingers, 10 to 12 (1-second) pulses. Reserve 1/4 cup for garnish.

4. Transfer the remaining mixture to a standard 9-inch pie pan (not deep dish). Using a flat-bottomed measuring cup, press it evenly into the bottom and about 1 inch up the sides. Refrigerate while you make the fillings.

Start the chocolate filling:

1. Place 1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows, 1/4 cup of the heavy cream, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH in 30-second bursts, stirring between each, until the marshmallows are mostly melted, about 1 minute total.

2. Immediately add 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips. Stir until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth. Set aside to cool until barely warm to the touch, 20 to 30 minutes.

Make the peanut butter filing:

1. Wash and dry the food processor. Place 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter, 4 ounces cream cheese, 1/3 cup powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in the food processor. Process until well combined, about 1 minute.

2. Add 3/4 cup cold heavy cream and process until smooth and thick, 30 to 45 seconds. Be careful not to overprocess, as it can cause the fat to separate and appear curdled. Transfer 3/4 cup to a quart-size zip-top bag or pastry bag fitted with a star pastry tip and reserve for garnish. Transfer the remaining peanut butter filling into the chilled crust and spread into an even layer. Refrigerate while you finish preparing the chocolate filling.

Finish the chocolate filling:

1. Place the remaining 3/4 cup cold heavy cream and 1 tablespoon granulated sugar in a large bowl and whisk until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Transfer 1/4 of the whipped cream into the cooled chocolate mixture and stir to lighten the mixture. Add the remaining whipped cream and gently fold just until no streaks of cream remain.

2. Transfer the chocolate filling over the peanut butter filling and spread into an even layer. Pipe the reserved peanut butter filling decoratively around the border of the pie. Lightly sprinkle the reserved graham cracker crumbs around the edge of the peanut butter border. Refrigerate uncovered until the filling is set, at least 6 hours or up to overnight.

Recipe notes

Make ahead: The crust can be made ahead, well wrapped, and refrigerated for up to one week or frozen for up to three months.

Storage: Leftover pie can be covered with plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to five days.

