The Kitchn: Mac and cheese you can prep days earlier and just pop in the oven

Macaroni and cheese is a welcome addition to any spread. The fact that it’s a kid favorite, inexpensive, and vegetarian also bumps it into the category of a no-fail dish. This classic mac and cheese has pasta floating in an easy white sauce loaded with sharp cheddar for flavor and Monterey Jack for creaminess. It’s crowned with buttery cracker crumbs as a final touch. With just two tricks up your sleeve, it can be made a few days ahead and tossed into the oven when it’s go time, but still tastes as fresh as the day you made it.

Cooling is key

You’ll notice that this looks very much like a standard mac and cheese recipe, so what makes it something you could make ahead? There are two key things that set this recipe apart: First, you need to both slightly undercook your pasta and cool it off. This is the time to go al dente with your pasta, since al dente pasta won’t get as mushy as it sits in the sauce. After the pasta’s cooked, it needs to be rinsed thoroughly with cold water to halt the cooking and rinse off the extra starch that can make mac and cheese too gloppy. When the pasta’s ready, use the same pot to make the sauce.