The Kitchn: Instant pot salsa chicken salsa is the easiest, most foolproof chicken dinner I know

Anytime I’m staring down a pack of boneless chicken breasts and need a quick dinner that requires next to no effort, I turn to salsa chicken. It’s the easiest, most foolproof chicken dinner I know, and the reason I always keep a couple of jars of salsa on hand.

After just 15 minutes in the Instant Pot, you’re greeted with a big batch of shredded meat that can be used for tacos, burritos, grain bowls, sandwiches and salads. Plus, leftovers can be stashed in the freezer for endless future meals.

For the best results, layer the ingredients

You’ll start by adding the salsa to the Instant Pot in an even layer across the bottom of the insert. While this recipe calls for tomato salsa, any jarred salsa will work, and changing up the variety is a fun way to keep this dinner feeling fresh. Then, place the seasoned chicken breasts on top — no need to stir. Placing the chicken on top of the salsa rather than directly against the insert helps prevent the bottom of it from scorching.

Instant Pot Salsa Chicken

Serves 4 to 6

1 (16-ounce) container tomato salsa (about 2 cups)

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 teaspoon kosher salt