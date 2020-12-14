The Kitchn: Instant Pot mashed potatoes are absolutely foolproof

After mashing the potatoes, wash the pressure cooker insert. This removes the starch that clings to the pot from cooking the potatoes. Generously butter the bottom and sides of the pot, add a splash of heavy cream to the bottom of the pot, place the mashed potatoes into the pot, and turn on the “keep warm” setting. Stir the potatoes occasionally to prevent them from sticking to the bottom of the pot. If you have a glass lid for your pressure cooker, this is a good time to use it. If not, be sure the valve on the lid remains in the venting position.