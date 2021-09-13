The Kitchn: Got extra bananas? Make this decadent banana bread pudding

4. Pour the bread mixture into the prepared baking dish and spread into an even layer. Nestle the sliced bananas cut-side up into the mixture. Bake until the bread is puffed and golden-brown, and the bananas are slightly browned, about 1 hour. (If your baking dish is less than 4 inches deep, the butter may bubble up and over the sides of the baking dish. Place the baking dish on top of a baking sheet before baking.) Meanwhile, make the rum toffee sauce.

Make the rum toffee sauce:

1. Melt 1 stick unsalted butter in a large, wide saucepan over medium heat. Add 1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and whisk to combine. Bring to a gentle simmer, about 2 minutes. Continue cooking, whisking constantly, until it resembles caramel, 1 to 2 minutes.

2. Turn off the heat and very carefully pour in 3 tablespoons dark rum. (Be careful: The mixture will steam and bubble up.) Whisk the rum into the sugar. Bring back to a gentle simmer over medium heat. Cook, whisking frequently, until slightly darkened in color, about 1 minute.

3. Turn off the heat. Add 1/4 cup heavy cream and whisk to combine. Let sit at room temperature until ready to serve.