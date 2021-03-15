The Kitchn: Easy one-pot orzo

When I was growing up, eating out usually meant going to an Asian restaurant or an American fast food joint. Our very rare visits to sit-down, non-Asian restaurant were big deals, and we mostly went to chain restaurants. One favorite was the Macaroni Grill, and I always ordered the exact same dish: salmon with a side of sun-dried tomato orzo pasta. I ordered it not because I loved the salmon, but because that orzo was just so delicious. Flecked with spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, the tender pasta wasn’t drowned in tomato or cream sauce like most of the other dishes at the restaurant, and I couldn’t get enough.

This was the first dish I ever tried to recreate by taste memory. I remembered little bits of sweet onion and feeling like the orzo was cooked in some kind of broth or stock. So I browned some onion in olive oil, toasted the orzo in the oil, then added canned chicken broth a little at a time until the orzo was tender. After I stirred in some spinach (I skipped the sundried tomatoes), I took a taste and did my first happy dance in the kitchen. It tasted like I was at Macaroni Grill! Maybe this was an early sign that I would eventually develop recipes for a living.