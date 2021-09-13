The Kitchn: Easy, elegant brown butter pasta is ready in 30 minutes

1. Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over medium-high heat. Meanwhile, finely chop 1 medium shallot, 4 garlic cloves, and 1 anchovy fillet. Tear fresh basil leaves and finely chop fresh chives until you have 2 tablespoons each for garnish. Pick through 8 ounces cooked crab meat for shells.

2. Add 1 pound pasta to the boiling water and cook according to package instructions until just al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water, then drain.

3. Melt 4 tablespoons of the unsalted butter in a large high-sided skillet over medium heat. Continue cooking until the butter is browned and nutty-smelling, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the shallot, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon of the kosher salt. Cook until the shallot is starting to turn translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the anchovy and cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes more.

4. Add 1/4 cup dry white wine and cook until almost evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add 1 pint cherry tomatoes and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and cook until the tomatoes begin to burst and are tender, about 5 minutes.