The Kitchn: Double chocolate chip cookies are soft, chewy and abundantly chocolaty

I’m one of those people who is equally devoted to desserts as I am to salty, savory foods — I like to call that balance. When dinner is over, I’m that person at the table who insists on sharing dessert at the end of the meal. Recently, however, I hosted a group of friends for dinner and I realized, much to my shock and horror, that I hadn’t prepared anything for dessert. Luckily, I happened to have some dough for these decadent, delicious double chocolate chip cookies in the freezer. Problem solved!

While classic chocolate chip cookies would have been wonderful as well, there’s something that feels extra special about the combination of a chocolate cookie plus chocolate chips. From my past recipes for Devil’s Food Cake or Triple Chocolate Cheesecake, it’s no surprise that I’m a bit of a chocolate enthusiast. These double chocolate chip cookies are soft, chewy, and abundantly chocolatey.

If you ever find yourself in a pinch like me, without anything ready to serve your dinner guests for dessert, having some of this cookie dough in your freezer will be an absolute lifesaver. Throw them in the oven frozen, bake them for a few minutes longer than the recipe instructs, and voila! You’ve got a delicious treat for the chocolate-lovers in your life.

Should I chill the dough before baking?

For these double chocolate cookies, yes! You should chill the dough before baking. Because of the ratio of butter to flour, the dough will spread. Chilling the cookie dough solidifies the butter, which keeps cookies from spreading too thin before they’re fully done cooking.

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes 22 to 24 (2 1/2-inch) cookies

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 large egg

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips (6 ounces)

1. Place 1 stick unsalted butter in the bowl of a stand mixer (or a large bowl if using an electric hand mixer). Place 1 large egg on the counter. Let both sit at room temperature until the butter is softened, at least 30 minutes.

2. Place 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, and 1 teaspoon baking soda in a medium bowl and whisk to combine.

3. Add 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar, 1/2 cup granulated sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt to the bowl of butter. Beat on medium speed with the paddle attachment until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Stop the mixer and scrape down the paddle and sides of the bowl. Add the egg and 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, and beat on medium speed until just combined.

4. Add the flour mixture and fold by hand with a flexible spatula or wooden spoon until just combined. Add 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips and fold until just combined. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or up to overnight.

5. Arrange 2 racks to divide the oven into thirds and heat the oven to 350 F. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Scoop the dough in 2-tablespoon portions onto the baking sheets, spacing them evenly apart, 11 to 12 per sheet.

6. Bake until the cookies are set along the edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely.

Recipe notes

The cookie dough balls can be frozen solid on the baking sheet and stored in a zip-top bag for up to two months. Bake from frozen, adding a minute or two to the bake time as needed.

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to four days.

