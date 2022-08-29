The Kitchn: Crunchy bell pepper sandwiches are the perfect workday lunch

Soggy bread sandwiches have plagued brown-bag lunches for too long. The solution is a one-ingredient swap: Replace the bread with bell peppers! Seriously. It is so simple (and filling) to build deli-style ham or turkey sandwiches, stacked with all of the fixings, on fresh bell pepper halves. We promise you don’t need to be on a low-carb diet to enjoy them.

How do you cut a bell pepper for sandwiches?

With some easy knife skills, you can turn the hollow lobes of a bell pepper into a low-carb bread substitute. It helps to start with a uniformly shaped bell pepper, rather than one that tapers at the bottom. First, trim the top and bottom off of the bell pepper. Reserve those bits for snacking and toss the stems and seeds into your compost bin. Stand the hollow pepper ring on one of the cut sides, and slice down, cutting the bell pepper in half. Carefully remove and discard any seeds or pale ribs that remain.

Bell Pepper Sandwich

Serves 2

2 tablespoons cream cheese (1 ounce)

2 medium bell peppers

2 teaspoons whole grain or Dijon mustard

1/2 ripe medium avocado

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

4 thin slices turkey or ham deli meat (about 1 1/2 ounces total)

1/4 cup baby spinach (about 1/4 ounce or 10 leaves)

1 slice Provolone cheese (about 3/4 ounce)

1. Place 2 tablespoons cream cheese in a small bowl and let sit at room temperature until softened slightly.

2. Trim the top and bottom from 2 medium bell peppers. Cut each bell pepper in half lengthwise, then remove the inner core, seeds, and pale ribs.

3. Add 2 teaspoons whole grain or Dijon mustard to the cream cheese and stir to combine. Divide the cream cheese mixture evenly onto the inside of 2 bell pepper halves and spread into an even layer.

3. Remove the pit from 1/2 ripe medium avocado and peel. Add to the now-empty bowl, add 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, and mash with a fork to desired consistency. Divide evenly onto the inside of the remaining 2 bell pepper halves and spread into an even layer.

4. Divide and arrange 4 thin slices turkey or ham deli meat, 1/4 cup baby spinach leaves, and 1 slice Provolone cheese onto the cream cheese-bell pepper halves. Top with the avocado-bell pepper halves to close the sandwiches.

Recipe note: You can use whipped cream cheese instead of regular and skip the softening step.

