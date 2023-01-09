The Kitchn: Creamy Hungarian mushroom soup is a one-pot winner

Soups are the original one-pot comfort food. In this hearty and rich Hungarian mushroom soup, fresh mushrooms are sautéed, releasing moisture and concentrating their umami flavor. The soup is seasoned with Hungarian paprika, fresh dill, and thyme, and finished with tangy sour cream. It’s a soup that deserves a place at the table all winter long. Here’s how to make it.

What is Hungarian mushroom soup?

Hungarian mushroom soup is a rich and savory soup made from sautéed mushrooms and thickened with a milk and flour slurry. Its luxe texture comes from tangy sour cream, not heavy cream. And like other popular Hungarian recipes, like goulash and chicken paprikash, it relies on paprika for even more flavor. Fresh dill and thyme add an herbaceous and lemony flavor as the soup simmers, and as a garnish.

Tips for making the best Hungarian mushroom soup

1. Use sweet or hot Hungarian paprika. Paprika is a major contributor to the flavor of this dish, so make sure to use a fresh bottle. For a mild flavor use sweet Hungarian paprika, but if you enjoy some spice, try the hot variety.

2. Cook the mushrooms and onions slowly. Don’t rush the onions and mushrooms. Let them sauté slowly to draw out the moisture and encourage browning because that’s what the full-bodied flavor of this soup is built on.

3. Temper the sour cream. Take the chill off of the sour cream and temper it with warm broth so it does not curdle in the soup.

What to serve with Hungarian mushroom soup

A slice of crusty bread

Heat-and-eat dinner rolls

Simple arugula salad

Chopped salad with feta and herbs

How to freeze Hungarian mushroom soup

Dividing a big batch of soup to eat and freeze is an easy way to stock your freezer with ease. Because dairy-enriched soups might not freeze well, cook the soup as instructed, stopping once the broth and Worcestershire sauce have been added. Remove the pot from the heat and let the soup cool to room temperature.

Transfer to food storage containers and freeze for up to 3 months. When ready to serve, bring the soup to a simmer. Ladle 1/4 cup of the warm broth into the sour cream to temper it and set aside. Make a slurry with the whole milk and flour, whisk it into the soup, then cook until thickened. Whisk in the sour cream mixture, garnish, and serve.

Hungarian Mushroom Soup

Serves 4; makes 6 cups

3/4 cup sour cream, plus more for serving

1/2 medium lemon

2 medium yellow onions

1 pound white button or cremini mushrooms, or a combination

4 cloves garlic

1/2 medium bunch fresh dill

1/2 bunch fresh thyme leaves

2 teaspoons Hungarian sweet or hot paprika

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup dry white wine

3 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1. Place 3/4 cup sour cream in a small bowl. Juice 1/2 medium lemon (about 1 tablespoon) into the bowl of sour cream. Let sit on the counter until room temperature.

2. Prepare the following, adding each to the same large bowl as it is completed: Dice 2 medium yellow onions (about 2 cups). Thinly slice 1 pound white button or cremini mushrooms, halving first if the mushrooms are larger than 1 1/2-inches in diameter.

3. Prepare the following, adding each to the same small bowl as it is completed: Mince 4 garlic cloves. Finely chop 1/2 medium bunch fresh dill until you have 2 tablespoons (reserve a few dill fronds first for garnish if desired). Pick the leaves from 1/2 medium bunch fresh thyme and finely chop until you have 2 teaspoons. Add 2 teaspoons Hungarian sweet or hot paprika.

4. Melt 4 tablespoons unsalted butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onions, mushrooms, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Cook until the onions are translucent and the mushrooms are soft and have released most of their liquid, 12 to 14 minutes.

5. Add the herb mixture, stir to combine, and cook until fragrant, about 1 minutes. Add 1/2 cup white wine and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon. Cook until the wine is mostly evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes.

6. Add 3 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth and 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce and stir to combine. Transfer about 1/4 cup of the liquid in the pot into the sour cream mixture and whisk to combine and set aside.

7. Bring the soup to a simmer. Meanwhile, measure out 1 cup whole milk in a liquid measuring cup, add 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, and whisk until smooth.

8. Whisk the milk mixture into the soup and cook until the soup thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat. Add the sour cream mixture and whisk to combine. Garnish with fresh dill fronds and a dollop of sour cream.

Recipe notes

Prepare the soup as directed, but do not add the sour cream or lemon juice. Refrigerate for up to five days. Reheat over medium-low heat until simmering before adding the sour cream and lemon juice.

Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to four days.

