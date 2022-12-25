The Kitchn: Cornflake cookies are the ultimate no-bake treat

Cripsy, chewy cornflake cookies are peanut buttery and taste almost candy-like when you bite into them. Best of all, they’re no-bake and you only need six ingredients and about 25 minutes to whip up a batch.

A few tips

Get prepared. Be sure to have all the ingredients, plus a lined baking sheet, cooking spray, and either a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop or two spoons ready before you start making the peanut butter coating. The cornflake mixture will start to firm up pretty quickly (15 to 20 minutes), so you’ll want to work quickly to portion out the cookies.

Don’t get stuck. The cornflake mixture is incredibly sticky, which can make it a little tricky to work with. To make things easier (and less messy), coat the scooper or spoons with a little cooking spray.

What peanut butter should you use?

This isn’t the recipe for natural peanut butter. To create a smooth mixture that will thoroughly coat the cereal, you should use a conventional peanut butter, like Skippy or Jif.

Cornflake Cookies

Makes about 36 (2-inch) cookies

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Cooking spray

1 cup room-temperature creamy peanut butter, preferably Skippy or Jif

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 cups cornflake cereal (about 9 ounces)

Optional toppings:

Sprinkles

3 tablespoons semi-sweet chocolate chips

1. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

2. Place 1 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup light corn syrup, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher in a Dutch oven or large pot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Meanwhile, coat a 2-tablespoon ice cream scoop or the front and back of 2 spoons with cooking spray. Measure out 1 cup creamy peanut butter.

3. When the mixture comes to a boil, immediately remove the pot from the heat. Add the peanut butter and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Stir until well combined and smooth. Add 6 cups cornflakes and stir gently with a flexible spatula until the cereal is evenly coated.

4. Working quickly before the mixture firms and hardens, use the ice cream scoop or 2 spoons to drop mounds on the baking sheets, spacing them evenly apart, 16 to 20 per baking sheet. If using sprinkles, top the cookies right away so they stick before the cookies set.

5. Let cool completely about 15 minutes.

Chocolate drizzle (optional):

1. Place 3 tablespoons semi-sweet chocolate chips in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH in 20-second bursts, stirring between each burst, until the chocolate is fully melted, about 1 minute total.

2. Transfer the chocolate to a small zip-top bag. Snip a bottom corner off the bag and drizzle the chocolate over the tops of the cookies. Let sit until the chocolate is set, about 20 minutes.

Recipe notes

Peanut butter substitute: Sunbutter can be used in place of peanut butter for a nut-free option.

Storage: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week.

(Kelli Foster is a senior contributing food editor for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)