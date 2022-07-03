The Kitchn: Corn on the cob is the best thing to cook in the air fryer this summer

The air fryer does it again! Just when I think I can’t love this countertop powerhouse any more, I try a new recipe that just amazes me. And simply put, air fryer corn on the cob absolutely floored me. You don’t need to wait for a pot of water to boil or the grill to heat up because the air-fried results are the best of both of those worlds: the most tender-crisp kernels, plus some browned kernels and very lightly charred edges. Of all the ways to cook corn on the cob, the air fryer is my new favorite.

How to cook corn on the cob in the air fryer

Air fryer corn on the cob could not be easier (or faster!) to make, and requires three simple steps.

1. Shuck corn. While the air fryer heats up, shuck the corn. If needed, cut each corn in half to fit in the air fryer in a single layer.

2. Season corn. Rub each piece of corn all over with olive oil and sprinkle with kosher salt.

3. Cook corn. Air fry corn until tender and slightly charred around the edges, 6 to 8 minutes.

Since air fryer corn on the cob cooks so quickly, it’s a good idea to make this the last thing out of your dinner spread that you cook. I like to let it cook while I’m bringing everything to the dinner table and plating the rest of the meal. This ensures the plate of corn is still steaming when it’s time to eat.

How to serve air fryer corn on the cob

Whether you serve air fryer corn on the cob as is, or slick it with melted butter and a shower of salt, it makes a classic summer side that’s easy to partner with almost anything you cooked for dinner. You can also shave it off of the cob for salads, pastas, and other side dishes.

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob Recipe

Serves 4

1 to 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 ears corn

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for serving

1. Cut 1 to 2 tablespoons unsalted butter into 4 pieces and place on the edge of a cutting board or in a small bowl and let come to room temperature while you prepare the corn.

2. Heat an air fryer to 400 F. Meanwhile, shuck 4 ears corn if needed. If needed, cut each corn in half to fit in the air fryer in a single layer.

3. Rub the corn all over with 1 teaspoon olive oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Working in batches if needed, place in the air fryer basket in a single layer, making sure they do not overlap.

4. Air-fry until tender and lightly charred around the edges, flipping halfway through, 6 to 8 minutes total.Rub all over with the butter. Sprinkle with more kosher salt if desired.

Recipe note: Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to five days.

(Kelli Foster is senior contributing food editor for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)