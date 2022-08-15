The Kitchn: Cheesy corn and potato croquettes are a one-bit wonder

Looking for a bite that will surely put a smile on your face? Look no further than these corn, cheese, and potato croquettes. In this recipe, I combine sweet summer corn with plenty of melty cheese and bind it all together with seasoned mashed potatoes. The mixture gets formed into balls, rolled in panko, and then fried until light and crispy.

Creamy, cheesy, crispy potatoes with little pops of sweet corn? I have no doubt that these little bites will be a summer gathering crowd-pleaser.

Tasty tips

Leverage your leftovers. I started this recipe from raw potato but you can use leftover unseasoned mashed potatoes or seasoned mashed potatoes. If using pre-seasoned mashed potatoes, be sure to taste before adding additional seasoning.

Choose your corn. I recommend using summer corn fresh off the cob for this recipe. If you don’t have fresh corn, then canned or thawed frozen corn will work as well — and those options make sure you can make these tasty bites year-round.

Make it crispy. I chose panko for the crispiest exterior, but feel free to substitute with the breadcrumbs of your choice.

Keep it cheesy. Feel free to use your favorite melty cheese in this recipe. Cheddar, American cheese, or Manchego are all delicious options for that tasty cheese-pull moment.

Finish with hot sauce. You can dip the croquettes in your favorite dipping sauce, but I really enjoyed them with a few splashes of Tabasco. The vinegar cuts through the cheesy richness. Plus, it’s as easy as grabbing the bottle and splashing it on.

Corn, Cheese, and Potato Croquettes

Makes 20 to 22 (1 1/2-inch) croquettes

2 medium russet potatoes (about 1 pound total), or 2 cups room temperature unseasoned mashed potatoes

4 ounces sharp cheddar or manchego cheese

1 cup corn kernels, thawed if frozen

1 cup all-purpose flour, divided

3 large eggs, divided

2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 1/4 cups panko breadcrumbs

2 quarts (8 cups) frying oil, such as canola, peanut or vegetable, for deep frying

Tabasco or hot sauce, for serving

1. Peel and cut 2 medium potatoes into 1-inch pieces. Place in a large saucepan and add enough cold water to cover the potatoes by about 2 inches. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, grate 4 ounces cheddar or manchego cheese on the large holes of a box grater (about 1 cup).

2. When the potatoes are ready, drain and let cool for 5 minutes. Pass the potatoes through a ricer into a large bowl or mash until smooth in the bowl. Let cool until room temperature, about 15 minutes.

3. Add the cheese, 1 cup corn kernels, 1/4 cup of the all-purpose flour, 1 of the large eggs, 1 1/2 teaspoons of the kosher salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper to the potatoes. Stir until combined and the corn is evenly distributed.

4. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop out 2 tablespoons of the potato mixture and use your hands to press, shape, and roll into a ball. Place on the baking sheet and repeat with the remaining potato mixture.

5. Set up the breading station: Place the remaining 3/4 cup all-purpose flour in a wide, shallow bowl. Place 1 1/4 cups panko breadcrumbs and 1/4 teaspoon of the kosher salt in a second shallow bowl and stir with a fork to combine. Place the remaining 2 large eggs and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in a third shallow bowl and beat with the fork until combined.

6. Heat 2 quarts frying oil in a large heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat until 350 F. Meanwhile, line a second rimmed baking sheet with paper towels and place a wire rack over the paper towels. Bread the croquettes.

7. Bread one ball at a time: Place it in the flour mixture and roll to coat. Tap off any excess flour. Place in the egg mixture and roll to coat. Let any excess egg drip back into the bowl, then place in the panko mixture, gently pressing the breadcrumbs into the ball to evenly coat. Reshape into a ball as needed and return to the baking sheet.

8. When the oil is ready, reduce the heat slightly to maintain an oil temperature of 350 F. Fry in batches of 6: Add to the hot oil and fry, turning occasionally, until golden brown all over, 3 to 4 minutes total. Use a spider or slotted spoon to remove the croquettes from the oil and hold them over the pot for a few seconds to drain, then place on the rack. Let cool for at least 5 minutes. Serve with Tabasco or hot sauce.

Recipe notes

The croquettes can be formed but not breaded, then covered in plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to two days.

Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to four days. Reheat in a 350 F oven for 10 minutes.

(Amelia Rampe is senior recipe editor for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)