 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Kitchn: Blueberry banana bread is the best of both worlds

  • Updated
  • 0
entree-blueberry-banana-bread-20221114

This blueberry-studded banana bread is tender, moist, and uncomplicated to bake.

 Kelli Foster/TNS

Classic banana bread will never, ever go out of style, although a good banana bread mashup is really hard to beat (think: pumpkin banana bread, zucchini banana bread, and chocolate chip banana bread). To me, the most irresistible of all will always be blueberry banana bread. These two timeless recipes joined forces for one impossibly moist and tender quick bread.

Are bananas and blueberries good together?

Yes! Creamy, mellow banana and tart, vibrant blueberries are natural partners. In fact, they show up together in quite a few recipes: blueberry-banana smoothies and blueberry banana snack cake, for example.

Mixing blueberries into banana bread batter gives this classic quick bread an extra pop of sweet, tangy flavor.

People are also reading…

Can I use frozen blueberries?

Fresh blueberries are always my top pick for quick bread and blueberry muffins (they hold their shape better during baking), but with that said, frozen blueberries also work well here. No need to thaw the berries first — just add them to the batter straight from the freezer. Frozen blueberries will soften and plump just like fresh berries, although when using frozen blueberries the color is more likely to bleed into the bread.

Blueberry Banana Bread

Serves 8; makes one 8.5-by-5-inch loaf

Cooking spray

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 very ripe large bananas

1 large egg

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/4 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, divided (about 5 1/2 ounces, do not thaw)

1. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 350 F. Coat an 8.5-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray; set aside.

2. Microwave 4 tablespoons unsalted butter in a small microwave-safe bowl in 20-second increments until melted, 40 to 50 seconds total. (Alternatively, melt in a small saucepan over medium heat.) Set aside to cool until just warm.

3. Place 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour and 1 teaspoon baking soda in a medium bowl and whisk to combine.

4. Mash 3 bananas in a large bowl with a fork or potato masher until smooth (1 to 1 1/4 cups mashed banana). Whisk in the melted butter, 1 large egg, 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar, 1/2 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and the flour mixture.

5. Stir with a rubber spatula until just incorporated but no dry spots remain. Fold in 1 cup of the fresh or frozen blueberries.

6. Scrape the batter into the loaf pan, push it into the corners, and smooth the top.

7. Scatter the remaining 1/4 cup blueberries over the top.

8. Bake until golden-brown on top and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 55 to 65 minutes. Place on a wire rack and let cool for 10 minutes. Run a thin knife around the bread to loosen it from the pan, then flip out of the pan and place back on the rack to cool completely, about 1 hour 30 minutes more. Cut slices with a serrated knife.

Recipe notes: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to four days. The bread can also be wrapped tightly in aluminum foil and frozen for up to three months.

(Kelli Foster is a senior contributing food editor for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Macau’s savory meat-potato hash feels foreign and familiar

Macau’s savory meat-potato hash feels foreign and familiar

Minchi is a minced-meat hash for which every Macanese family has its own throw-it-together recipe. It usually includes potatoes and tomato paste brought by the Portuguese, common Chinese ingredients like rice vinegar and soy sauce, and even Worcestershire sauce from the British, who also used Macau as a base before founding Hong Kong across the Pearl River Estuary in 1841.

EatingWell: Enjoy this ‘winter’ pizza, packed with flavor and fiber

EatingWell: Enjoy this ‘winter’ pizza, packed with flavor and fiber

Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. The crust bakes on the bottom rack of the oven while the vegetables roast on the top rack. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.

The Kitchn: Lemon-garlic pasta with steelhead trout is a one-pan MVP

The Kitchn: Lemon-garlic pasta with steelhead trout is a one-pan MVP

Simmering pasta directly in the sauce is really quite simple — it’s just a matter of getting the ratio of dry pasta to liquid right. Once you figure this out, you can tinker around with adding protein (seared, mild and moist Steelhead trout in this case) and finish the dish with whatever cheese, fresh herbs, and flavorings you see fit (Parmesan, parsley, and lemon here).

The results are a one-pan meal that could easily fetch $16 or more in a restaurant, but costs about a third of that when done at home.

EatingWell: Take your Thanksgiving mashed potatoes to the next level

EatingWell: Take your Thanksgiving mashed potatoes to the next level

These garlic mashed potatoes are extra creamy, thanks to the addition of both butter and buttermilk. To prevent the potatoes from getting gummy, be sure not to overmix them in Step 2. Mashed vegetables tend to get cold easily; keep all tools — the ricer and bowl — warm by running under hot water before using.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to handle food for the holidays and avoid rude comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News