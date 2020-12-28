The Kitchn: Bacon, egg and cheese hand pies are even better than the classic sandwich

I used to think a classic bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich was the fastest way to take any morning from good to great. But as it turns out, there’s actually a better way — and that’s layering the trio between a couple sheets of buttery, flaky puff pastry. These hand pies pack in the very best parts of the classic breakfast sandwich, with a twist that makes them feel a little bit fancy.

When layering the ingredients, be sure to leave a small border (about a half inch) around the edge of the puff pastry pieces. Then, before adding the top pieces of puff, brush this border with a tiny bit of water. Both of these steps together will create a tight seal, ensuring the ingredients don’t spill out during baking.

Breakfast Hand Pies

Makes 6

All-purpose flour

2 sheets puff pastry from 1 (17-ounce) box, thawed but still cold

1 1/2 cups scrambled eggs, cold or at room temperature

3 slices cooked bacon

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly flour a work surface, place two thawed sheets puff pastry on it, and unfold the sheets. Cut each sheet into six rectangles for a total of 12. Place six of the rectangles in a single layer on the baking sheet.