The Kitchn: Avocado crema is guacamole’s silkier cousin

Avocado crema is one of those delicious no-cook sauces that perks up whatever it’s served with. While it’s rich and creamy (thanks to avocado and sour cream), the lime juice makes it tangy, making it the perfect contrast for any spicy foods it comes into contact with. With the help of a food processor or blender, the five ingredients in silky-smooth avocado crema can be made in just mere minutes.

What is avocado crema made of?

Avocado crema has only five ingredients.

Ripe avocado

Sour cream

Lime juice

Garlic

Salt

What to serve with avocado crema

You can serve avocado crema in most dishes where you would use salsa or guacamole. I love avocado crema served over shrimp tacos or sweet potato tacos, or as a dip for taquitos or tortilla chips. You can also add a dollop to taco salads.

How to store avocado crema

Just like guacamole, avocado crema will brown if exposed to air. Store it in the smallest airtight container possible and cover the surface with cold water. Alternatively, press a sheet of plastic wrap directly onto the surface before sealing the container. The avocado crema can then be refrigerated for up to four days. If you cover it with cold water, pour off before serving the crema.

Avocado Crema

Serves 6 to 8, Makes about 2 scant cups

2 ripe medium or 1 1/2 large avocados (about 12 ounces total)

2 to 3 medium limes

1/2 cup sour cream

1 large clove garlic

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1. Halve and pit 2 medium or 1 1/2 large avocados. Scoop the flesh out with a spoon into a food processor fitted with the blade attachment or a blender. Juice 2 to 3 medium limes until you have 1/4 cup juice and pour over the avocado.

2. Add 1/2 cup sour cream, 1 large peeled garlic clove, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Process, stopping and scraping down the sides of the bowl or blender jar as needed, until smooth. Taste and season with more kosher salt as needed.

Recipe notes

Store the crema in the smallest airtight container possible and cover the surface with cold water or press a sheet of plastic wrap directly onto the surface before sealing the container. Refrigerate for up to four days. If using cold water, pour off before serving the crema.

(Christine Gallary is food editor-at-large for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)