The Kitchn: An easy 3-ingredients for homemade buttery, fiery Buffalo sauce

Buffalo sauce may have its roots in restaurants, but making the sauce at home couldn’t be easier. It takes minutes to turn three ingredients into the buttery, fiery heat of Buffalo sauce. Here’s how to do it.

What is Buffalo sauce made of?

Buffalo sauce is a simple three-ingredient sauce made with items you probably already have in your kitchen: hot sauce, unsalted butter, and garlic powder. That’s it!

How do you make Buffalo sauce from scratch?

Making Buffalo sauce is simply a matter of combining all of the ingredients.

Melt the butter. Use the stovetop or melt it in the microwave. The butter doesn’t need to sizzle or brown — just liquefy.

Add hot sauce and garlic powder. Whisk hot sauce and garlic powder into the butter until the mixture is combined.

What should I serve with Buffalo sauce?

The most obvious application of Buffalo sauce is, of course, wings! But don’t stop there. This sauce can add flavor to hearty dinner-style dips, give cauliflower a kick, and add spice to stuffed sweet potatoes.

Buffalo Sauce

Makes 1 1/2 cups

1 1/2 sticks (12 tablespoons) unsalted butter

1 cup hot sauce, such as Franks RedHot or Cholula

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1. Melt 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. (Alternatively, place in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave until melted.) Turn off the heat, and add 1 cup hot sauce and 1 teaspoon garlic powder, and whisk until combined.

(Patty Catalano is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0