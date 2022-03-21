The Kitchn: Air fryer mushrooms are as easy to make as they are to eat

These savory, bite-sized garlic-butter mushrooms are perfectly tender with crispy edges, all thanks to the efficient heating of the air fryer. If you can stop yourself from snacking on them straight from the basket, they make for a truly showstopping side; there’s no shortage of dinners made even more delicious with them. Here’s how to make the tastiest garlic-butter mushrooms in the air fryer.

The best mushrooms to air fry

The best mushrooms for the air fryer are also the most readily available: white button mushrooms and cremini mushrooms.

How to prep mushrooms for the air fryer

1. Clean the mushrooms. Gently wipe them with a dry paper towel.

2. Trim the stems. While the stems of white button and cremini mushrooms are edible, the ends can be dry. Slice off any dry or woody stems.

3. Cut to uniform size. The mushrooms will cook evenly if they are all about the same size. Halve or quarter any that are larger than 2 inches wide.

4. Add seasonings. Toss the mushrooms with melted butter, garlic powder, and kosher salt.

How long do air fryer mushrooms take to cook?

Fresh mushrooms are filled with moisture that must evaporate before they turn tender and brown. While that can take time on the stovetop or in the oven, the air fryer does the work in minutes. It takes less than 15 minutes to turn a basket of fresh garlicky buttered mushrooms into a savory side dish.

What should I serve with air fryer mushrooms?

There’s no shortage of serving options. Steak is the natural BFF, but don’t stop there: Toss the mushrooms with cooked pasta, stir them into a soup, or add them to a personal pizza.

Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe

Serves 4

1 pound white or cremini mushrooms

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 sprigs fresh parsley (optional)

1. Heat air fryer to 400 F. Meanwhile, trim 1 pound mushrooms of any dry or woody stems, then halve or quarter if larger than 2 inches.

2. Place 2 tablespoons unsalted butter in a large, microwave-safe bowl. Microwave until melted, about 20 seconds. Add 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt; stir to combine. Add the mushrooms and toss to coat.

3. Add the mushrooms to the air fry basket in an even layer (they can overlap, but should not fill the entire basket). Air fry, shaking the basket every 4 minutes, until the mushrooms are tender and browned, 12 to 14 minutes total. Meanwhile, pick the leaves from 2 fresh parsley sprigs and coarsely chop if desired.

4. Transfer the mushrooms to a serving bowl and garnish with the parsley if using.

Recipe note: Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to four days.

(Patty Catalano is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)

