The Kitchn: Air fryer miso-ginger salmon is totally irresistible

There’s a reason you’ll find salmon slotted into my meal plan on a weekly basis: It’s quick-cooking and everyone around the table is guaranteed to gobble it up. And while I tend to change up the recipe from week to week, I’ve been making this marinated salmon on repeat lately.

Between the umami-rich miso paste, pungent fresh ginger and garlic, and toasty sesame oil, plus the crisp edges and soft, flaky bites you get from air frying, I just can’t get enough. And the best part? Your main course and a side of tender-crisp broccolini cook up in 20 minutes.

How long should you marinate salmon?

For maximum flavor, I recommend marinating the salmon for one hour. If you’re pressed for time, 30 minutes will suffice (although the flavor won’t be as deep or rich).

How long should you cook salmon in the air fryer?

The total cook time for air fryer salmon will depend on the thickness of the fillets. With the temperature set to 400 F, thicker fillets will need about 12 minutes, while thin fillets will be ready in about 8 minutes.

Remember to also look for visual cues for doneness. When the salmon is ready it should be golden-brown on top and lightly crisped at the edges, and the flesh should flake at the end of the fillet when gently tested with a fork.

Air Fryer Miso-Ginger Salmon

Serves 2

1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger

1 clove garlic

2 tablespoons white miso paste

1 tablespoon soy sauce or tamari

1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1/4 plus 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

Freshly ground black pepper

2 (6-ounce) salmon filets

1 medium bunch broccolini (about 6 ounces)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1. Prepare the following, adding each to a shallow container that fits the salmon in a single layer (such as a pie plate or loaf pan) as you complete it: Peel and finely grate a 1-inch piece of ginger (about 1 teaspoon). Finely grate 1 garlic clove.

2. Add 2 tablespoons white miso paste, 1 tablespoon soy sauce or tamari, 2 teaspoons maple syrup or honey, 2 teaspoons sesame oil, 1/4 teaspoon of the kosher salt, and a few grinds black pepper. Whisk until mostly smooth, some small lumps are OK.

3. Pat 2 (6-ounce) salmon fillets dry with paper towels. Place in the marinade and rub the marinade all over until evenly coated. Arrange skin side up. Cover and let marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

4. Remove from the refrigerator and let sit at room temperature while you prepare the broccolini.

5. Heat an air fryer to 375 F. Meanwhile, trim 1 medium bunch broccolini. Place in a bowl or plate. Drizzle with 2 teaspoons olive oil and season with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt and a few grinds black pepper. Toss to coat.

6. Place the broccolini in the air fryer basket or tray in a single layer. Air fry until crisp-tender and the edges are lightly browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate and loosely cover with aluminum foil to keep warm while you air fry the salmon.

7. Heat the air fryer to 400 F. Coat the air fryer basket or tray with cooking spray.

8. Remove the salmon from the marinade and place skin-side down in the basket or tray. Discard any remaining marinade. Air fry until golden-brown on top and the flesh flakes at the end of the fillet when gently tested with a fork, 8 to 12 minutes. Serve with the broccolini

Recipe note

Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to two days.

(Kelli Foster is a senior contributing food editor for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking.)