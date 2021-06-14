The Kitchn: A sparkly, spangly Fourth of July flag cake for your holiday celebration

2 cups cold heavy cream

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups fresh strawberries, stemmed and sliced

1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries

Make the cake:

1. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 350 F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside.

2. Whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in together a large bowl. Add the eggs, oil or butter, milk and vanilla and mix with an electric hand mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute.

3. Pour 1/2 of the batter into the prepared baking pan. Divide the remaining batter between two bowls. Dye one red with 3 to 4 drops of red food coloring, and dye the other blue with 4 to 5 drops of blue food coloring. Dollop the red and blue batter onto the white cake batter. You can do a pattern or random placement.

4. Bake until the cake is lightly browned and springs back when tapped gingerly, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan and cool completely on the rack.

Make the whipped topping: