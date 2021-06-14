The Kitchn: A classic Italian sub is the ultimate beach sandwich

My one requirement for the perfect beach day? A delicious packed sandwich that doesn’t get soggy. After a lot of trial and error, I’ve learned exactly what that is: a classic Italian sub. Nothing beats the layers of cured meats, salty cheese, shredded lettuce and thick tomatoes. And thanks to a few smart assembly tips, it stays fresh and crisp all day long. Plus, you can easily feed a few mouths with just one sandwich. Here’s how to make the absolute best one.

A sub that holds up for hours

There are many iterations of an Italian sub, but this version is specifically designed to travel well.

Here are a few important tips.

Use a sturdy sub roll or a demi Italian loaf. Both are bulky enough that the fillings won’t seep through and result in soggy bread.

Skip the ham or mortadella and opt for cured meats. While you’ll still want to keep these sandwiches in a cooler, cured meats are preserved in a way that makes them safe to consume without at-home refrigeration. Prosciutto is my very favorite, but you can also use Genoa salami or hot soppressata. Choose the latter if you want some heat.