The Kitchn: 5-ingredient strawberry glaze is a taste of summer sweetness

Want to bottle up all the summery sweetness of fresh strawberries? This strawberry glaze absolutely achieves that. It’s wonderful to have on hand to add a sweet berry finishing touch to desserts like cheesecake, ice cream, shortcakes, pie, or breakfast treats like pancakes or waffles. This recipe is just the right amount of sweet without being too cloying. It’s prepared with simple ingredients and it’s fast, super simple, and so delightful.

Strawberry Glaze

Makes 1 cup

1 pound strawberries (about 4 cups)

1/2 medium lemon

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup water

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Hull and coarsely chop 1 pound strawberries (about 3 1/2 cups). Juice 1/2 medium lemon until you have 1 tablespoon.

2. Place 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 1/4 cup water, 2 teaspoon cornstarch, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract in a medium saucepan and whisk until smooth. Add the strawberries. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, mashing the berries with a potato masher or the back of a wooden spoon, about 5 minutes. Continue to boil until the sauce is thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 5 minutes. Add the lemon juice and stir to combine. Remove from the heat.

3. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a heatproof bowl. Strain the strawberry mixture, using a spatula to press on the solids to release all the juices and also scraping the underside of the strainer occasionally. Use warm or refrigerate until chilled and use cold.

Recipe note: Strawberry glaze can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to one week .

(Laura Rege is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0