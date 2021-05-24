The Kitchn: 3-ingredient herb butter steak bites will become an instant favorite

It’s no secret that everything is better with butter, which is why I can’t keep quiet about this steak dinner any longer. Tender morsels of steak are seared in a sizzling skillet of melted butter, then finished with fresh herb butter just before serving. Whether you pair it with al dente noodles or crisp-tender broccoli, make sure to drizzle the entire plate with the warm, herby compound butter from the pan.
Herb butter is the elegant answer for easy seasoning
Creamy butter adds flavor all on its own, but when you’re ready for something a little extra, it’s time for compound butter. Here’s how to make it in two easy steps.
1. Bring the butter to room temperature. Letting the butter sit at room temperature until softened makes it easier to mix. If you’re pressed for time, cut the butter into tablespoon-sized pats to speed up the softening. Both salted and unsalted butter will work, but I prefer unsalted so I can control the level of seasoning.
2. Mix in chopped fresh herbs. For steak, I like a combination of fresh rosemary, thyme and parsley — and I reserve some to sprinkle over the finished dish too. Stir just long enough to fully incorporate the herbs. If you have extra herbs to use up, go ahead and make a double batch of herb butter, then wrap in parchment and freeze for up to three months.
Herb Butter Steak Bites
Serves 4
- 1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, softened and divided
- 1/4 cup fresh rosemary, thyme and/or parsley leaves, plus more for garnish
- 2 pounds (1- to 1 1/2-inch thick) New York strip steaks
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1. Place 4 tablespoons of the unsalted butter in a small bowl and let sit at room temperature until softened. Coarsely chop a mixture of fresh rosemary, thyme and parsley leaves until you have 1/4 cup. Add to the softened butter and smash together to combine.
2. Cut 2 pounds thick-cut New York strip steaks into 1-inch cubes and season with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt.
3. Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons unsalted butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steak cubes and sear until browned, flipping them halfway through, 6 to 8 minutes total. Add 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and the herb butter and cook for 1 minute. Remove from the heat and garnish with more chopped herbs, if desired.
Recipe note: Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container up to four days.
