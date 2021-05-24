The Kitchn: 3-ingredient herb butter steak bites will become an instant favorite

It’s no secret that everything is better with butter, which is why I can’t keep quiet about this steak dinner any longer. Tender morsels of steak are seared in a sizzling skillet of melted butter, then finished with fresh herb butter just before serving. Whether you pair it with al dente noodles or crisp-tender broccoli, make sure to drizzle the entire plate with the warm, herby compound butter from the pan.

Herb butter is the elegant answer for easy seasoning

Creamy butter adds flavor all on its own, but when you’re ready for something a little extra, it’s time for compound butter. Here’s how to make it in two easy steps.

1. Bring the butter to room temperature. Letting the butter sit at room temperature until softened makes it easier to mix. If you’re pressed for time, cut the butter into tablespoon-sized pats to speed up the softening. Both salted and unsalted butter will work, but I prefer unsalted so I can control the level of seasoning.