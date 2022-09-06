 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Kitchn: 15-minute garlic green beans are a forever favorite side dish

This quick and simple way to cook green beans will become an instant favorite.

A quick and timeless combination of garlic and butter make this simple skillet of sautéed green beans an instant family favorite. It’s a 15-minute, five-ingredient side dish that pairs with chicken, fish, steak, and more. Make it once, and you’ll hardly need to look at the recipe when you make it again and again (which we guarantee you will).

How to make garlic green beans

This recipe relies on a two-step method to achieve perfect green beans. First, you’ll sauté the beans in melted butter until they are bright, glossy, and browned in spots. Next, you’ll steam them by pouring in water and quickly covering the pan. This allows the green beans to become juicy and tender rather than rubbery. A finishing squeeze of lemon juice right after you pull the pan from the heat brightens and rounds the side dish out.

How to serve garlic green beans

This quick preparation is well-suited to cozy up alongside pretty much any main dish. Here are some ideas.

Garlic Green Beans

Serves 4

  • 1 pound fresh green beans
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1/2 small lemon

1. Trim the stem end from 1 pound fresh green beans. Thinly slice 3 garlic cloves.

2. Melt 1 tablespoon unsalted butter in a large straight-sided skillet over medium heat. Add the green beans and cook, tossing with tongs frequently, until the beans are bright, glossy, and browned in spots, 3 to 5 minutes.

3. Add the garlic, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring frequently, until the garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds.

4. Carefully pour 1/3 cup water into the pan. Cover and cook until the beans are bright green and crisp-tender and water has almost completely evaporated, 2 to 4 minutes.

5. Uncover and remove from the pan from the heat. Squeeze the juice of 1/2 small lemon over the beans and toss to combine.

Recipe note: Leftover beans can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days.

(Sheela Prakash is a senior contributing food editor for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)

