The Girl Scouts are bringing us a new cookie that tastes like a brownie

Despite perfecting the coconut-and-caramel combo of Samoas and the chocolate-covered breath mint that is a Thin Mint, it took decades before the bakers behind Girl Scout Cookies brought us their own version of a fudgy brownie.

It's ironic, considering that an entire rank of young scouts are known as Brownies. But now, the chocolatey dessert is finally about to be incorporated into the iconic Girl Scout Cookie portfolio.

The scouting organization just announced that Adventurefuls, chocolate cookies filled with a hefty dollop of "caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt" — and topped with a chocolatey drizzle — will debut starting in January 2022, when the burgeoning businesswomen of Girl Scouts begin peddling their desserts.