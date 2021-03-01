The easy Mediterranean salad that won’t leave your hungry

I’ll be the first to admit that I struggle with the whole lunch thing. If I haven’t prepared anything at the start of the week (which, to be honest, is most weeks), I end up eating some version of eggs on toast all week long, lamenting the fact that I should have just carved out 20 minutes on Sunday to make something more exciting.

This is that something more exciting. This colorful quinoa salad holds up well in the fridge all week long, is perfectly packable, and has enough protein and other good things to keep you satisfied. It also doesn’t really take a whole lot of time to assemble, so now I really don’t have any excuse not to make it before the week gets underway.

A light, fresh grain salad that satisfies

While many “light and fresh” salads leave you hungry in an hour, this one is different, all thanks to quinoa. Quinoa is packed with protein and fiber, both of which will keep you feeling satisfied. To prevent it from becoming clumpy or mushy when dressed, you’ll want to spread it out on a baking sheet after it’s done cooking and stick it in the fridge to cool for 10 minutes while you prepare the other ingredients. This small step results in a far-superior grain salad.