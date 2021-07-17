The bubble tea breakdown: What to order, and a toppings explainer

SEATTLE — Summertime is here, it's hot out, so cool off with the ultimate iced beverage: boba — commonly served as a sticky sweet milk tea, with warm, chewy tapioca pearls.

Boba, also known as bubble tea, originated in Taiwan in the 1980s and arrived in the U.S. a decade later. At this point in 2021, it's fairly ubiquitous. This is not going to be a "what are those black blobs" story, but I'll provide pointers if you still have yet to venture into the great world of boba. Over time, the boba universe has grown to include a variety of toppings and flavors, from pudding to cheese foam. To create this boba guide, we talked to boba shop owners for their tips on what to order (and in what combo!).

Here are some basic criteria to help you judge what makes a good cup of boba.

— How is the tea? Yes, you can get boba with nontea drinks, but the experts say that good tea is crucial to the perfect cup. Some factors to consider: How fresh does the tea taste? How strong is it? Is it bitter?