The best tart pan

Nonstick surface

A nonstick coating on your tart pan will make for even easier removal. This prevents stubborn crusts from sticking to the tart pan surface and leading to breakage. A darker nonstick surface may also lead to more even browning on your crust compared to the lighter finish of aluminum or steel.

Fluted sides

Fluted sides refer to the wavy edge on the rim of your tart pan. This decorative touch makes for a professional-looking tart that looks particularly beautiful on a plate. A tart pan with sharp flutes will generally look sharper and more professional than one with wider flutes.

Tart pan cost

A good tart pan will generally cost between $10 and $30. The price varies depending on the brand, material and durability. As a general rule, there is no need to overspend on a tart pan. You can find a very high-quality tart pan for around $20.

Tart pan FAQ

Is a tart pan different from a pie tin?