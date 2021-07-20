The best tamale steamer

Accessories

Check to see which, if any, steaming accessories your tamale pot comes with. At the bare minimum, look for a pot that includes a compatible steaming tray or basket. Otherwise, you’ll have to look for the right steaming device to fit in your pot. More well-equipped pots also come with a divider to steam multiple items at once.

Tamale steamer features

Steaming-pot lid

Every good steaming pot should come with a tight-fitting lid. This is the best way to lock in heat and moisture for even, constant steaming the entire time. The best lid will have a stay-cool handle so you can remove it without fear of a burn. Still, it’s always a good idea to protect yourself with an oven mitt.

Steaming basket or tray

Some pots come with a steaming basket with a handle to easily remove and insert. Other tamale steamers rely on a trivet or perforated tray that rests inside the pot above your simmering water. This is necessary to keep your tamales from getting wet and soggy and to keep the steam circulating at all times during cooking.

Steamer pot material