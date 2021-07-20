The best Pyrex baking dish

Pyrex bakeware has been a popular staple in the kitchen for more than 100 years when Corning first introduced the clear glass baking dish. Today, the line features many different shapes and sizes as well as numerous colors.
If you’re looking for a quality baking dish, the Pyrex Bakeware 4.8-Quart Oblong Baking Dish remains popular for its transparent glass that allows you to easily monitor your baking progress. The dish also has even heat conduction.
What to know before you buy a Pyrex baking dish
Deciding which Pyrex baking dish is right for you will likely depend on what you are planning to make. Baking dishes range in size, shape, color and material. Some recipes call for a specific type of bakeware, which can make or break the meal. Here’s a look at a few things to keep in mind before you buy a Pyrex baking dish.
What are you making?
You’ll want a different type of baking dish for some recipes than for others. Figure out what type of food you are making to determine the size or shape you need. Will you use the baking dish primarily for creating entrees, making side dishes or baking desserts? How many servings will your recipe make? You want a dish that will accommodate the volume and type of ingredients.
Glass vs. metal
There are numerous benefits to both glass and metal baking dishes and it’s important to know the difference to determine which is right for you. Metal pans will heat up faster than glass and produce a crispier crust. Many metal pans come with a nonstick coating as well to make cleanup easier. Glass pans are the best way to see your cooking through to the end. You can watch your food as it bakes and will be able to tell when it is time to take it out of the oven. Glass baking pans will also not leach chemicals into your food, but they do require more care and caution when using because they are more fragile than metal.
Use proper care
You need to take some precautions when using clear Pyrex because it is made of tempered glass. Be sure your glass bakeware is not exposed to extreme fluctuations in temperature, which may cause it to crack. You should only place tempered glass baking dishes in a preheated oven. Never put the dish in while the oven is still heating up, and do not place Pyrex on a hot stovetop.
Pyrex baking dish features
There are many different styles of Pyrex baking dishes from oval and square to rectangular and circular. Here’s a look at some of the most popular styles and what dishes are best prepared in each.
Rectangular Pyrex baking dish
Rectangular glass Pyrex baking dishes work well for meals like lasagna. You can see food as it bakes to ensure it is done, but you can also feed several people with the results.
Square Pyrex baking dish
The square Pyrex baking dish is designed for smaller quantities of food. Prepare a side dish or bake a dessert in a square dish. It’s the right size for foods like cornbread and brownies.
Oval Pyrex baking dish
The oval Pyrex baking dish is best for large side dishes for entertaining. You can place cooked mashed potatoes or squash inside, cover with a top and place back into the oven to keep the dishes warm.
Circular Pyrex baking dish
The circular Pyrex baking dish works well for casseroles, scalloped potatoes and larger side dishes.
Pyrex baking dish cost
The cost of a Pyrex baking dish ranges from $15 for a single dish up to $50 for a multi-dish set.
Pyrex baking dish FAQs
Can you microwave a Pyrex baking dish?
A. Yes, you may place your Pyrex baking dish in the microwave to heat or reheat your food.
Can a Pyrex baking dish go in a 450-degree oven?
A. No. Pyrex baking dishes are designed for baking up to 400 degrees. If your recipe calls for a higher temperature, it is recommended to use a metal pan, which can withstand the heat.
Can you broil foods in a Pyrex baking dish?
A. Use a metal pan instead of a Pyrex baking dish when broiling food. High temperatures work better with a metal dish.
How can you make sure your Pyrex baking dish won’t shatter?
A. Decades ago, Pyrex baking dishes were made of borosilicate glass which caused many products to shatter when baking. Pyrex has since switched over to making their glass dishes with tempered glass, also known as soda-lime glass.
Which Pyrex baking dish should I get?
Best of the best Pyrex baking dish
Pyrex Bakeware 4.8-Quart Oblong Baking Dish: available at Amazon
Our take: This clear glass 10”-by-15” baking dish has good heat conduction for even cooking and is large enough to hold a lasagna.
What we like: You can easily monitor the baking progress in this transparent baking dish. It is also easy to clean.
What we dislike: Tempered glass requires extra care when handling.
Best bang for your buck Pyrex baking dish
Pyrex Bakeware 2-Quart Oblong Baking/Serving Dish: available at Amazon
Our take: This 11”-by-7” clear baking dish is designed to evenly bake everything from smaller casseroles to brownies.
What we like: The glass baking dish evenly cooks and does not leave a metallic taste.
What we dislike: The baking dish may not be deep enough for some recipes.
Honorable mention Pyrex baking dish
Pyrex 8-Inch Square Baking Dish: available at Amazon
Our take: This dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe and freezer-safe dish is designed for cooking side dishes or baking desserts.
What we like: The baking dish comes with a red cover that makes it easy to store leftovers in the refrigerator or freezer.
What we dislike: Some may have difficulty removing the lid.
Kellie Speed is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
In this Series
The best kitchen gadgets
-
Updated
The best Pyrex baking dish
-
Updated
Best budget pressure cooker
-
Updated
Best two-quart casserole dishes
- 11 updates