The best Pyrex baking dish

Glass vs. metal

There are numerous benefits to both glass and metal baking dishes and it’s important to know the difference to determine which is right for you. Metal pans will heat up faster than glass and produce a crispier crust. Many metal pans come with a nonstick coating as well to make cleanup easier. Glass pans are the best way to see your cooking through to the end. You can watch your food as it bakes and will be able to tell when it is time to take it out of the oven. Glass baking pans will also not leach chemicals into your food, but they do require more care and caution when using because they are more fragile than metal.