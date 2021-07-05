The best OXO kitchen scale

OXO kitchen scales

As any home chef will gladly tell you, preparing a successful meal is a blend of art and science. Recipes are very similar to chemical formulas, especially when it comes to baking. One important element of any formula is precise measurement of the ingredients, and, in the kitchen, this job often falls to an accurate digital kitchen scale. In the food equipment industry, OXO Good Grips is considered to be one of the best manufacturers of kitchen equipment, including digital food scales.

When shopping for a new kitchen scale by OXO, your personal cooking preferences also play a role. Bakers often seek out scales with smaller capacities but more accuracy in terms of ounces and grams. Cooks prefer scales that can handle heavier bulk ingredients, such as meats or vegetables. Any OXO kitchen scale that satisfies both cooking and baking needs is a good one to own.

What to consider when buying an OXO kitchen scale

Accuracy and calibration