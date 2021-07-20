The best liquid measuring cup

Yes, you really need different types of cups for measuring dry and liquid ingredients. While dry ingredients need to be scooped into a cup and leveled off at the top, liquids level themselves. Liquid measuring cups have wiggle room at the top to prevent spills and a handle and spout to make pouring easier. When you’re baking, accuracy is especially important, and only liquid measuring cups will give you an accurate measurement in fluid ounces or milliliters.
Our top pick — a longtime favorite — is the durable three-piece Pyrex Glass Measuring Cup Set with easy-to-read cherry red measuring lines.
What to know before you buy a liquid measuring cup
Accuracy
Make sure the measurements meet your needs. Manufacturers don’t use a standard set of measurements, so cups vary widely in how many lines they have. Check the smallest quantity and largest quantity. Are the increments in between sufficient for the recipes you tend to use?
A good liquid measuring cup should have markings for both milliliters and ounces as well as other common recipe quantities like ⅓ cup, ⅔ cup and ¾ cup.
Material
Glass: Tempered glass is the traditional material for liquid measuring cups. Unlike plastic, glass will not warp, stain, absorb odor or become cloudy. It can also stand up to heat, making glass best for straining hot liquids (like bone broth) or custards (like lemon curd or ice cream base) after taking them off the heat. You can use glass cups for melting butter (or chocolate) in the microwave or even reheating leftovers or coffee.
Glass measuring cups are generally very sturdy and can withstand dropping. But there is always a chance of breakage, especially if exposed to extreme changes in temperature. Try to find borosilicate glass, which has the best thermal shock resistance.
Plastic: Clear-plastic measuring cups are lightweight, compact and unlikely to break. They can also have detailed measuring marks printed on them to measure more precisely, and are manufactured in smaller sizes than glass or metal. Many recipes call for a few tablespoons of oil, melted butter, milk or honey. Even if you plan to buy a larger glass measuring cup, a small plastic cup with tablespoon increments is useful.
Plastic measuring cups have some drawbacks. They’re more sensitive to heat (printed measuring lines can melt away) and can warp or crack. Plastic also absorbs odors and colors, especially from oily or acidic foods like tomato sauce.
Stainless steel: Metal is rarely used for liquid measuring cups because it’s opaque. This makes it more difficult for you to tell whether the liquid has hit a specific measurement line, especially with water. Stainless steel is used in restaurant kitchens for larger volumes of liquid-like stock.
Stainless steel has the advantage of being the most durable material as it is both shatterproof and dishwasher-safe.
Ease of reading
A measuring cup isn’t very useful if you struggle to read it. Look for legible measurements and good contrast in the printed numbers and lines. Some manufacturers etch lines directly into the material (helpful if the printing ink wears off over time).
Liquid measuring cup features
Capacity
The most popular size used in home kitchens is a 16-ounce (2-cup) liquid measuring cup. If you buy only one, buy this size. Larger 4-cup and 8-cup sizes are great for broth and soup and double as small mixing bowls if you are looking to cut down on dishes.
Pouring Spout
Most liquid measuring cups have pouring spouts but some drip more than others. Our top-rated Pyrex cups have a gently curved pouring spout that gives you more control of the flow of liquid.
Angled
Some measuring cups are angled so they can be read from overhead (with a second set of measuring marks on the inside) as well as from the side.
Lids
Some liquid measuring cups (especially larger glass cups) come with lids so you can move the contents to the fridge.
Liquid measuring cup cost
Measuring cups are not expensive and should last you for years. All of our recommended liquid measuring cups (even sets of three to seven cups of varying sizes) cost approximately $10 on the low end and $40 at the high end.
Liquid measuring cup FAQ
Why is a liquid measuring cup best for liquid ingredients?
A. Fluid ounces are different from dry ounces, so using a liquid measuring cup is more accurate. Using the right kind of cup is also more practical because it keeps you from making a mess. If you measure liquid to the top of a cup intended for dry ingredients, it’s very difficult to transfer the liquid without spilling. Liquid cups also have headroom above the top measuring line and handles to prevent spills.
Can you use a liquid measuring cup for dry ingredients?
A. You can, but don’t bother. It’s awkward and not as accurate. The headroom above the top measuring line means you can’t level off dry ingredients you’ve scooped into the cup, so you’ll end up with the wrong amount of flour for your recipe. If you’re just trying to eyeball a quantity where precision isn’t so important (nuts to be toasted for example), then you can get away with it.
Given how inexpensive and compact they are, it makes sense to have both dry and liquid measuring cups in your kitchen.
Which liquid measuring cup should I get?
Best of the best liquid measuring cup
Pyrex Glass Measuring Cup Set: available at Amazon
Our take: You can’t go wrong with classic Pyrex measuring cups (this set comes in 1-cup, 2-cup and 4-cup sizes) made of thick tempered glass that is heat-resistant and easy to clean.
What we like: Easy-to-read measuring lines in cups, ounces and milliliters. Comfortable L-shaped handle allows the set of cups to stack neatly.
What we dislike: Measuring lines can fade over time if washed in the dishwasher.
Best bang for your buck liquid measuring cup
OXO Good Grips 7-Piece Nesting Measuring Beaker Set: available at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s.
Our take: Lightweight, accurate and easy to read, this compact set of liquid measuring cups ranges from 1 teaspoon to 1 cup and fits in even the smallest of kitchen spaces.
What we like: The clever beaker shape has a tiny footprint letting you measure small amounts of ingredients (like vanilla extract or oils) ahead of time and set them aside until you’re ready to add them.
What we dislike: Made out of plastic, they’re less heat-resistant and more likely to absorb oil or odors over time.
Honorable mention liquid measuring cup
Newness Stainless Steel Measuring Cup: available at Amazon
Our take: Lightweight and sturdy, this stainless-steel measuring pitcher is a solid choice for soups, stock and broth.
What we like: Markings can be read from the inside as well as the outside, and the pitcher is tall enough to use with an immersion blender.
What we dislike: Some quality control issues with the welding point where the handle meets the canister.
Rachel Boller is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.