The best liquid measuring cup

Measuring cups are not expensive and should last you for years. All of our recommended liquid measuring cups (even sets of three to seven cups of varying sizes) cost approximately $10 on the low end and $40 at the high end.

Liquid measuring cup FAQ

Why is a liquid measuring cup best for liquid ingredients?

A. Fluid ounces are different from dry ounces, so using a liquid measuring cup is more accurate. Using the right kind of cup is also more practical because it keeps you from making a mess. If you measure liquid to the top of a cup intended for dry ingredients, it’s very difficult to transfer the liquid without spilling. Liquid cups also have headroom above the top measuring line and handles to prevent spills.

Can you use a liquid measuring cup for dry ingredients?

A. You can, but don’t bother. It’s awkward and not as accurate. The headroom above the top measuring line means you can’t level off dry ingredients you’ve scooped into the cup, so you’ll end up with the wrong amount of flour for your recipe. If you’re just trying to eyeball a quantity where precision isn’t so important (nuts to be toasted for example), then you can get away with it.