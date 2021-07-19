The best cupcake maker

If you have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are the perfect treat to satisfy a craving. But you don’t always was to go through the mess and hassle of making them in your over. A handy countertop cupcake maker can let you make a small batch without heating up your entire kitchen.

A cupcake maker uses a lid to close over baking cups filled with batter and surround the cakes with heat. As a result, your cupcakes bake faster than they do in an oven — and you don’t have to make a full batch every time you want a tasty treat.

Whether you want to make only a few cupcakes at a time or just want to avoid turning on the oven on a hot day, a cupcake maker can help you satisfy your sweet craving. The top model from Baby Cakes is a long-time bestseller because it only takes 10 minutes to make a whole set of full-size cupcakes.

What to know before you buy a cupcake maker

Capacity and dimensions